From TikTok videos to Instagram reels, the ‘Dubai chocolate’ is trending – becoming the latest internet sensation and amassing millions of views, likes and reposts.

Clips of social media influencers eating the chocolate have gone viral on the internet, drawing millions across the world to try the sweet sensation with a crunchy texture – often compared to the satisfying crackle of the baklava – combined with rich, Turkish delight-inspired flavours.

The sweet was crafted by Dubai-based chocolatier Sarah Hamouda, 38, as a side project driven by her pregnancy cravings. The British Egyptian entrepreneur set out to create something more than just the “typical” chocolate fix.

“It’s insane what’s been happening,” Sarah was quoted as saying in reaction to the overwhelming response she’s received from fans worldwide.

“To be honest, not at any point did I think this was going to become global,” she adds in an interview.

But how did it rise to such dizzying heights of global fame?

Keeping up with popularity

The Dubai chocolate trend owes much of its fame to social media platforms where influencers and foodies alike showcase its unique texture and sound. TikTok alone has seen millions of views for videos featuring the satisfying crackle of this chocolate as it’s broken or bitten into.

On Instagram, hashtags related to the trend have amassed millions of posts, cementing its place in global food culture.

Its popularity skyrocketed with a viral ASMR video of TikTok influencer Maria Vehera, whose clip of eating a bar in her car has garnered over 56 million views.

ASMR - the acronym for autonomous sensory meridian response - is used to describe the physical sensations people get while watching stimulating videos.

Countless others have shared their own reactions since Vehera posted the clip, and some have even created recipe guides to replicate the treat at home.

At its core, the appeal of Dubai chocolate lies in its unique fusion of traditional Middle Eastern flavours with modern confectionery techniques. Sarah said many versions are inspired by iconic regional desserts like Turkish baklava and kunafah.

Since the video began trending in February, the company has scaled up rapidly—from Sarah and her husband running operations from home to a team of 10 working in a rented kitchen.

The original 200-gram chocolate bars, priced at $20 each, are exclusively available through the food delivery service Deliveroo, with sales opening daily at 2 pm and 5 pm. Combining pistachios, honey-like syrup, and delicate layers of crunch, the product evokes the flaky texture of baklava.

With only 500 orders available each day, the bars often sell out within minutes. While this might appear to be a success story, Sarah has faced online backlash.

Customers have voiced frustrations over the scarcity, accusing the brand of using limited availability as a marketing tactic to build hype.

Replica brands cash in

Replicas of chocolate, often made by global brands, seek to imitate these flavours and textures.

Some even infuse their products with the floral notes of rose water or the nutty richness of semolina to mimic kunafah, offering an enticing twist on the classic chocolate experience.

While the original firm behind the trend has kept its deliveries exclusive to Dubai, the global market has seen a flood of replica brands making similar chocolates more accessible. Many of these products aim to preserve the essence of the original while catering to international palates.

However, experts warn that not all replicas meet the same standards.

Are there hidden dangers?

While the trend brings joy to many, it raises questions about food safety, especially concerning replicas.

One key issue flagged by some health experts is the presence of aflatoxins, toxic substances produced by molds, especially in improperly stored nuts such as pistachios.

Aflatoxins have been linked to severe health risks, including liver damage and cancer. Prolonged exposure can lead to irreversible liver damage, with aflatoxin-related liver cancer being among the most aggressive and deadly forms of the disease.

Experts, however, say that the links between different diseases and aflatoxin are yet to be conclusively proven.

“We cannot reach a conclusion solely through the aflatoxin lens,” says Rasim Alper Oral, the head of the Faculty of Engineering and Natural Sciences at Bursa Technical University.

Oral also points out that aflatoxin has been a concern for many years, and experts have been discussing this long before the Dubai chocolate trend took off.

“Aflatoxin is found not only in pistachios but also in other nuts, peanut butter, dried figs, apricots, and even poses a greater risk in these products, particularly in nut butter and spreads..”

The professor feels that the increased scrutiny of Aflatoxin might be “aimed at undermining and vilifying the product”.

For chocolate aficionados, however, Aflatoxin is a small risk to take to indulge in their favourite.

And they have Dubai chocolate to sate their cravings. For the time being.