These are reactions to the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant.

Slovenia

Slovenia will respect arrest warrants for Israel issued by the ICC, said its Prime Minister Robert Golob.

According to a government statement, Golob said Slovenia "will fully comply" with the ICC decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The ICC announced in a landmark move Thursday that it had issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant for possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, including “the war crime of starvation as a method of warfare; and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts."​​​​​​​

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza, which it launched last October.

In June, Slovenia's National Assembly officially recognized Palestine as an indepen dent state making the country the latest European Union country to do so.

Italy

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto expressed reservations about the ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant but confirmed that Italy would be obligated to enforce the warrants if they entered the country.

Speaking during a televised interview, Crosetto remarked that while he believes the ICC’s decision is "wrong," as a signatory to the Rome Statute, Italy must comply with international law.

"Since we are a party to the ICC, if Netanyahu and Gallant come to Italy, we will have to arrest them. This is not a political decision but the enforcement of international legislation," he stated.

Malta

Asked by Anadolu how Malta will act in the wake of the ICC ruling, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson noted that the court issued the warrants in connection with October 7, 2023 – when Israel launched a brutal offensive on Gaza, so far killing some 44,000 people – and what has occurred since.

"Malta respects the International Criminal Court mandate and unique role in all their respects," said the spokesperson.

The response mentioned that Malta is in close contact with its fellow EU members to determine "a common response" to this development, while maintaining its commitment to the primary goals of releasing all hostages and achieving a cease-fire in Gaza and Lebanon.

Lithuania

“The Court’s decisions are binding on member states. Once the court issues an arrest warrant, its execution is binding in all state parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC or those states or territories that accept the ICC’s jurisdiction,” Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry said in a commentary forwarded to the BNS news agency.

Lithuania has consistently supported and sustained the work of the ICC and respects its independence and impartiality, the ministry added.

It added: “Lithuania would also like to remind you that not all the masterminds and perpetrators of the terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, have been punished, and that about 100 Israeli and other citizens are still being held hostage.”

European countries

European nations that would be off limits for the Israeli leaders include Spain, Switzerland, Denmark, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, Hungary, Portugal and Poland.

More major ICC signatories include Greece, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan, South Africa, Nigeria, Mexico, Kenya, Colombia and Brazil.

A glaring exception would be the US, which withdrew from the Rome Statute in 2002, meaning that it would not be legally obliged to take action against Netanyahu and Gallant.

Canada

"First of all, as Canada has always said, it's really important that everyone abide by international law. This is something we've been calling on from the beginning of the conflict," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters in the Toronto area.

Saying that Canada is "one of the founding members of the International Criminal Court, International Court of Justice," Trudeau, in response to a question about if Netanyahu and Gallant would be arrested if they stepped foot in Canada, said, "We stand up for international law, and we will abide by all the regulations and rulings of the international courts."

Palestine

Palestine's envoy to the UK called for the "full force of law" to be equally applied to "Israeli war criminals."

Ambassador Husam Zomot hailed the ICC arrest warrants, calling them a step towards accountability and justice in Palestine.

"Let the full force of law be equally applied to Israeli war criminals, and not only for the last 412 days but for the last 28,000 days," he wrote on X, referring to the Nakba ("Catastrophe") of 1948, the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians through their violent displacement and dispossession of their land, property, and belongings.

Hamas

"We call on the International Criminal Court to expand the scope of accountability to all criminal occupation leaders," Hamas said in a statement.

"This is an important step on the path to justice and bringing justice to the victims but it remains a limited and spiritual step if it is not backed practically by all countries," a senior Hamas official Basem Naim said.

UN

The UN human rights office said it "fully" supports the ICC's work to further accountability.

"We respect the independence and competence of the International Criminal Court under the Rome Statute, across all situations and cases over which it has jurisdiction. We fully support its work to further accountability for the most serious international crimes," spokesperson Jeremy Laurence told Anadolu in a written statement.

"States parties to the Rome Statute have obligations to respect and give effect to decisions of the Court, under which we would expect them to act," Laurance urged.

The UN special rapporteur on Palestine called for collective work "to keep the flame of accountability burning". "May this time of darkness see the call for Justice grow stronger," he added

BDS movement

ICC arrest warrants mark a critical step in holding Israeli leaders accountable, an international movement promoting boycotts, divestments, and economic sanctions (BDS) against Israel said.

“All States parties to the Rome Statute, including deeply complicit ones such as Germany and the United Kingdom, are now compelled to meet their duty, fully cooperating with the ICC and executing these arrest warrants,” the BDS said in a statement.

"However, this alone will not halt Israel's ongoing massacres in Gaza or dismantle its 76-year regime of settler-colonialism and apartheid against Indigenous Palestinians," it said.

Related 'Vital step': Türkiye supports ICC arrest warrants for Israeli leaders

Türkiye

Türkiye's parliament speaker also welcomed the decision, calling it a sign that "the protective shield" on top Israeli officials will finally end.

"The arrest warrant is hopeful for the future of humanity as it is a sign that the protective shield over Netanyahu and his gang will be lifted," Numan Kurtulmus said on X.

South Africa

South Africa said that the move is a "significant step towards justice for crimes against humanity, and war crimes in Palestine."

"These actions mark a significant step towards justice for crimes against humanity and war crimes in Palestine," said Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson for South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

Jordan

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said the ICC rulings should be respected and implemented, adding that "Palestinians deserve justice".

EU

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the ICC warrants are not political and the court decision should be respected and implemented.

Netherlands

The Netherlands, in its reaction, said it would arrest Netanyahu should he set foot in the country.

"The Netherlands respects the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. If he comes to Dutch soil, he will be arrested,” Dutch Foreign Minister Casper Veldkamp told the country’s parliament.

Norway

Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said, "It is important that the ICC carries out its mandate in a judicious manner. I have confidence that the court will proceed with the case based on the highest fair trial standards."

Ireland

Ireland's Prime Minister Simon Harris called the warrants "an extremely significant step" and added that Ireland respects the role of the ICC and anyone in a position to assist it in carrying out its vital work must do so "with urgency".

France

France will continue supporting ICC's actions against Israel, the French Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

The court guarantees "international stability" and must be able to act "in all situations independently and impartially," Christophe Lemoine told a news conference in Paris.

"We support the court prosecutor’s action who acts in all independence and the fight against impunity is our priority. We bring continued support to the ICC’s action, our reaction will align with those principles," he added.

Spain

Spain's second Vice-President and Labor Minister Yolando Diaz also welcomed the decision.

"Always on the side of justice and international law," Diaz said on X and added: "The genocide of the Palestinian people cannot go unpunished."

Related In photos: Gaza hunger crisis - 'Do we not even deserve a piece of bread?'

Belgium

Belgium’s deputy prime minister called on Europe to comply with and uphold the UN top court's decision.

"Europe must comply. Impose economic sanctions, suspend the Association Agreement with Israel and uphold these arrest warrants," Petra de Sutter said on X. "War crimes and crimes against humanity cannot go unpunished," she added.

Related Republicans warn against executing ICC warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant

UK

British lawmakers called on the UK government to endorse the ICC's move.

Jeremy Corbyn, an independent MP, called the warrants "long overdue" and the "bare minimum," urging Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Foreign Secretary David Lammy to "immediately" endorse the move.

"Will the UK government now, finally, honour its international obligations to prevent genocide and end all arms sales to Israel?" Corbyn, also a prominent former Labour Party leader, asked on X.

US

Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham, a close ally of President-elect Donald Trump said: "The Court is a dangerous joke. It is now time for the US Senate to act and sanction this irresponsible body."

Israel

"A dark moment for the International Criminal Court," Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said, adding the court had "lost all legitimacy" and that it had issued "absurd orders without authority".