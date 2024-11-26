TÜRKİYE
Turkish intelligence nabs rabbi murderers, extradites to UAE
The suspects, identified as 28-year-old Alimbay Tahirovic, 28-year-old Mahmudcan Abdurrahim, and 33-year-old Azizbek Kamilovic, were detained after being flagged by UAE authorities.
The covert operation was carried out by Turkish security forces discreetly to avoid raising suspicion. / Photo: AA Archive
November 26, 2024

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and police forces have captured three suspects involved in the killing of Israeli-Moldovan rabbi Tzvi Kogan, following a covert operation, according to information obtained from Turkish security sources.

The suspects were later extradited to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where the crime occurred.

Rabbi Kogan, who ran a kosher market in Dubai since 2020, was killed two days ago. After identifying the suspects—three Uzbek nationals—the UAE government sought Türkiye’s assistance to locate and apprehend them.

MIT swiftly launched an operation to track down the suspects, using flight records to determine their arrival in Türkiye.

The covert operation was carried out discreetly to avoid raising suspicion.

Once the suspects landed in Istanbul, police forces joined the operation. Security teams closely monitored their movements, including their taxi journey from the airport.

To avoid disruption, officers waited until the taxi was stopped for a routine traffic check before conducting an identity check.

The suspects, identified as 28-year-old Alimbay Tahirovic, 28-year-old Mahmudcan Abdurrahim, and 33-year-old Azizbek Kamilovic, were detained after being flagged by UAE authorities.

They were subsequently extradited to the UAE to face justice for the murder.

Turkish officials reiterated the country's commitment to combatting terrorism and ensuring that no criminals find refuge within its borders.

UAE thanks Türkiye

The United Arab Emirates foreign ministry announced on Tuesday that Turkish authorities assisted in the arrest of the suspects accused of murdering an Israeli rabbi in the UAE.

In a statement carried by the state news agency, the ministry thanked Turkish authorities for "their cooperation in arresting the perpetrators", without providing further details.

The circumstances of Kogan's death have not been disclosed and it is unclear if Emirati authorities have established a motive or where the three suspects were when they were arrested.

SOURCE:TRT World
