2129 GMT — Israeli air strikes on Sunday evening targeted multiple locations in Gaza, leaving at least 10 Palestinians dead and many others wounded.

A house in Beit Lahia, north of Gaza, was struck by Israeli warplanes, according to medical sources quoted by WAFA correspondents while rescue teams are still searching for the missing.

The assault extended southward, where residential buildings near Awad Tower in Rafah were destroyed by explosives, displacing families in the densely populated area.

Further north, heavy artillery fire hit the Saftawi area of Gaza City, intensifying fears of widespread destruction and civilian casualties.

2209 GMT — Yemen’s Houthis say they attacked US destroyer, 3 military supply ships

Yemen’s Houthi group announced Sunday that it targeted a US destroyer and three supply ships belonging to the US military with 16 ballistic and cruise missiles as well as a drone in a joint military operation in the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree identified the supply ships as the "Stena Impeccable, Maersk Saratoga and Liberty Grace,” without specifying the destroyer's name.

The operation achieved “precise and direct hits,” he added.

2152 GMT — Israel strikes southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

The Israeli army has said that it conducted military operations in southern Lebanon despite a ceasefire agreement that came into effect last Wednesday.

In a statement, the army said its forces "carried out a series of operations targeting Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon.”

"Forces from the Paratroopers Brigade spotted a group of armed individuals near a church in southern Lebanon on Saturday evening, opened fire on them, and succeeded in eliminating them,” it said.

2053 GMT — Gulf summit calls for end to Israeli genocide in Gaza, expresses solidarity with Lebanon

The 45th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit on Sunday called for an end to the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza, which has persisted for over a year, and expressed solidarity with Lebanon.

This came in the summit’s declaration, delivered by GCC Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi during a press conference at the conclusion of the summit hosted by Kuwait.

Al-Budaiwi stated that the leaders, in the summit declaration, called for “a halt to the crimes of killing and collective punishment in Gaza, the displacement of residents, and the destruction of civilian facilities and infrastructure, including health facilities, schools, and places of worship, in clear violation of international law and international humanitarian law.”

1813 GMT — Pope Francis welcomes ceasefire in Lebanon

Pope Francis has welcomed the ceasefire agreement reached in Lebanon on Nov. 27 in his traditional prayer from the window of his office overlooking St. Peter's Square in the Vatican.

“I hope that the glimmer of peace that has emerged can lead to a ceasefire on all other fronts,” he said.

1732 GMT — Israeli ministers advance bill to shield security staff sharing intel to PM

An Israeli ministerial committee has approved the "Feldstein Law," which protects officers, soldiers, or security staff from prosecution for transferring classified information to the prime minister.

The law is named after Eli Feldstein, a former spokesperson for Netanyahu, who is detained for leaking a sensitive document to Bild.

The law grants immunity to members of the military, Shin Bet, and Mossad who share classified info with the prime minister. It states that such transfers won't be considered criminal offences.

1540 GMT — Israel kills 192 journalists in Gaza amid ongoing attacks

Another Palestinian journalist has been killed in an Israeli attack in Gaza, taking the overall death toll since last year to 192, local authorities have said.

The government media office in Palestine's Gaza identified the new victim as Maysara Ahmed Salah from the local Quds News Network, without providing any details about the circumstances of her death.

The media office appealed to the international community and press organisations “to deter the (Israeli) occupation and prosecute it in international courts for its ongoing crimes” against Palestinian journalists.

1500 GMT — 16 more Palestinians killed by Israeli strikes across Gaza

At least 16 people, including three children, have been killed in Israeli attacks across war-torn Gaza, according to medics.

A medical source told Anadolu that four Palestinians were killed in Israeli shelling targeting a group of civilians in the Shaboura refugee camp in the southern city of Rafah.

Two children lost their lives and several people were wounded when an Israeli helicopter hit a tent sheltering displaced families in Al Mawasi in Khan Younis, the same source said.

Four more people, including a child, were killed and five others wounded in an air strike in Jouret Allout in the same city.

In central Gaza, one Palestinian was killed in an Israeli strike on a house in the Al Mufti area, north of the Nuseirat refugee camp, paramedics said.

Three more people were also killed and three others wounded in Israeli bombardment in the Zeitoun neighbourhood in Gaza City, a medical source said.

Two other Palestinians also lost their lives in another strike in western Gaza City, the source added.

1442 GMT — Negotiations taking place ‘behind the scenes’ to return hostages from Gaza: Israeli president

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has said that negotiations are taking place “behind the scenes” to secure the return of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

“Now, with an agreement reached regarding the northern border with Lebanon, it is time to finalise a deal and bring the hostages home” from Gaza, Herzog said during a meeting with the family of an Israeli hostage held in Gaza.

“Now is the opportunity to bring about a meaningful change that will lead to a deal to free the hostages,” he added.

1429 GMT — 'Not there yet' on Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal: White House

The White House is working on a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza but is "not there yet," the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said.

"There will be further conversations and consultations, and our hope is that we can generate a ceasefire and hostage deal, but we're not there yet," he added.

1336 GMT — Gulf summit opens in Kuwait amid calls for Gaza ceasefire

The 45th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit has opened in Kuwait bringing together leaders and representatives of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Oman, and the host nation.

In his opening speech, Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah called the UN Security Council to enforce an immediate ceasefire in Palestine's Gaza.

He also denounced “the genocide committed against the Palestinian people” in Gaza, urging "the international community to halt the violence, provide international protection for innocent civilians, and secure safe corridors for urgent humanitarian aid.”

1344 GMT — Deadly Israeli air strike hits occupied West Bank city of Jenin

At leastfour Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli air strike in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, a local official has said.

Jenin Governor Kamel Abu Al Rub said that the four were killed in a strike targeting a vehicle in the village of Sir, south of the city.

An Israeli army spokesperson confirmed that an aircraft struck what he called "armed operatives" in the Jenin area.

1226 GMT — Yemen's Houthis targeted 'vital target' in central Israel

Yemen's Houthis launched a military attack on a "vital target" in central Israel using a hypersonic missile, the group's military spokesman, Yahya Sarea, has said in a televised address.

The Houthis have fired missiles and drones at Israel repeatedly in what they say is action in solidarity with the Palestinians since Israel's war on Gaza intensified in 2023.

1220 GMT — Israeli FM claims progress in hostage exchange deal with Hamas

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar has claimed that there are indications of progress in a potential hostage exchange deal with Palestinians.

“There are indications regarding a ceasefire with (Palestinian group) Hamas. We may see a greater degree of flexibility on their part. In my opinion, we will know in the coming days,” Sa'ar told a conference hosted by the daily Israel Hayom.

“I hope it will succeed in moving forward," he said.

1214 GMT — Death toll in Gaza from Israel's brutal war tops 44,400

At least 47 more Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 44,429, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave has said.

A ministry statement added that some 105,250 others were wounded in the ongoing assault.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

1200 GMT — Lebanese media reports massive explosion in southern Lebanon

Lebanese media has reported a massive explosion in the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon, citing a new Israeli violation of a ceasefire deal with Beirut.

The state news agency NNA attributed the explosion to the demolition of some homes and buildings by Israeli forces in the town.

Explosions were also heard on the outskirts of the Yaroun and Maroun areas in the Tyre district in southern Lebanon.

Lebanese media has reported over 60 Israeli violations of the ceasefire deal between Lebanon and Israel since November 27.

1126 GMT — UN agency suspends aid deliveries through key Gaza crossing over insecurity

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has suspended the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza through the Israeli-held Kerem Shalom crossing due to insecurity.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said a large aid convoy moving into the territory was stolen by armed gangs last month, adding: “This difficult decision comes at a time hunger is rapidly deepening. The delivery of humanitarian aid must never be dangerous or turn into an ordeal.”

He also said Israel’s ongoing siege, restrictions, lack of safety, and targeting of local police make it impossible to carry out humanitarian operations in Palestine's Gaza.

0945 GMT — 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli 'massacres' in past 24 hours

Around 100 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli "massacres" during the past 24 hours across Gaza, according to the Palestinian Civil Defence.

Seven people, including two children, were killed in Israeli attacks across war-torn Gaza, medics said.

A medical source told Anadolu Agency that four Palestinians were killed in Israeli shelling targeting a group of civilians in the Shaboura refugee camp in the southern city of Rafah.

Two children lost their lives and several people were injured when an Israeli helicopter hit a tent sheltering displaced families in Al Mawasi in Khan Younis, the same source said.

In central Gaza, one Palestinian was killed in an Israeli strike on a house in the Al-Mufti area, north of the Nuseirat refugee camp, paramedics said.

0715 GMT — Four Israelis injured during shelter rush after missile launch from Yemen

Four Israelis sustained minor injuries while rushing to bomb shelters after a missile was launched from Yemen toward central Israel.

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation stated that the army intercepted the missile before it reached Israeli airspace.

"Four individuals suffered minor injuries while heading to shelters as sirens sounded in central Israel," it added.

In a statement, the Israeli army confirmed that alarms went off in several areas in central Israel due to the missile, which was intercepted before breaching Israeli airspace.

0450 GMT — Sirens sound in central Israel following launch from Yemen

The Israeli military said that a projectile launched from Yemen was intercepted before it crossed into Israeli territory.

The military earlier said sirens had sounded in a number of areas in central Israel following a launch from Yemen.

The Houthis have fired missiles and drones at Israel repeatedly in what they say is solidarity with the Palestinians, since the Israeli brutal war on besieged Gaza began in 2023.

2300 GMT — Qassam Brigades broadcast message from Israeli-American hostage to Trump

Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, released a video that featured an Israeli hostage with US citizenship in Gaza addressing US President-elect Donald Trump.

"To President Trump, I am an American-Israeli citizen currently held captive in Gaza. As an American, I have always believed in the power of the United States, and now I am sending my message," Eden Alexander said in the video.

"Please use your influence and the full power of the United States to negotiate for our freedom. Every day here feels like an eternity, and the pain within us grows from day to day. Please do not make the same mistake Joe Biden has been doing,” he said. "The weapons he has sent are now killing us, and the unlawful sieges are now starving us. I don’t want to end up dead.”

Tel Aviv holds more than 10,000 Palestinians in its prisons. Estimates are that there are 101 Israeli captives in Gaza. Hamas announced that dozens of the captives were killed in random Israeli air strikes.

