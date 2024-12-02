President Joe Biden's decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden, has drawn sharp criticism from Republicans but also from fellow Democrats, who said the move sets a bad precedent and sows doubt in a US justice system they have tried to defend against President-elect Donald Trump's attacks.

Biden, a Democrat whose term ends on January 20, signed an unconditional pardon for Hunter, 54, on Sunday and said he believed his son had been selectively prosecuted and targeted unfairly by the president's political opponents.

On Monday, the White House said Biden also feared his political opponents would continue to persecute the younger Biden in the future.

Biden previously pledged not to intervene in the two criminal convictions against his son. Many of his own allies said they sympathised with the president's urge to help out his troubled son but couldn't back the move.

"As a father, I get it. But as someone who wants people to believe in public service again, it's a setback," Ohio congressman Greg Landsman, a Democrat, wrote on X.

Jared Polis, Democratic Governor of Colorado, said, "While as a father I certainly understand President @JoeBiden's natural desire to help his son by pardoning him, I am disappointed that he put his family ahead of the country. This is a bad precedent that could be abused by later Presidents and will sadly tarnish his reputation. When you become President, your role is Pater familias of the nation."

"Hunter brought the legal trouble he faced on himself, and one can sympathise with his struggles while also acknowledging that no one is above the law, not a President and not a President's son," he added.

US congressman Greg Stanton, an Arizona Democrat, said he respects Biden, but the decision was a bad one.

"I respect President Biden, but I think he got this one wrong. This wasn't a politically-motivated prosecution. Hunter committed felonies, and was convicted by a jury of his peers."

Republican backlash

Democrats are still reeling over Trump's defeat of Vice President Kamala Harris in November's election, which some blamed on Biden, 82, and his decision to remain in the race despite concerns over his age.

Trump has spent the last few years lambasting the US criminal justice system as a corrupt institution weaponised by Democrats as he faced a series of probes.

His nominees, including Kash Patel at the FBI, have pledged to upend it and strip out employees if confirmed.

After Biden pardoned his son, Trump took aim at the decision.

"Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years? Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!" he said.

Chuck Grassley, a Republican Senator from Iowa, said, "I'm shocked President Biden pardoned his son Hunter because he said many, many times he wouldn't & I believed him. Shame on me."

Republican Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, said, "Biden lied, justice died."

Democrats were often the most vocal main defenders of the fairness and credibility of those criminal cases. Many say they now fear that Biden's pardon muddies the political waters and threatens to make the party's previous defence seem hollow.

"President Biden’s decision put personal interest ahead of duty and further erodes Americans’ faith that the justice system is fair and equal for all," US Senator Michael Bennet, a Colorado Democrat.