As Konya marks the 751st anniversary of the death of Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi, thousands of visitors from Türkiye and beyond are expected to visit the city.

The annual Shab-e-Arus, or “Wedding Night” ceremonies, commemorating Rumi’s passing, and celebrating this legacy, are set to attract record attendance. Hotels are nearly fully booked ahead of the December 7–17 event.

This year, under the theme ‘Time for Conversation,’ we are welcoming tens of thousands of admirers from across the world to the event,” Konya Mayor Ugur Ibrahim Altay told TRT World.

“We have prepared a robust programme at the Mevlana Cultural Centre in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Metropolitan Municipality, universities, and various institutions. The programme features whirling dervish ceremonies, Masnavi talks, panels, exhibitions, conferences, concerts, school programs, and performances of Mevlevi music.”

Rumi, a 13th-century luminary of Islamic mysticism, is revered for his teachings on love, unity, and spirituality, which continue to resonate globally. Born in 1207 in Belh, in present-day Afghanistan, Rumi spent most of his life in Konya, where he died on December 17, 1273.

To his followers, his death symbolised a “rebirth” and union with the Divine, a transition Rumi celebrated as the Shab-e Arus, or “Wedding Night.”

A global gathering

“Demand this year has been extraordinary,” remarked a local hotel representative.

Konya’s hospitality sector is experiencing a surge in activity as it braces for an influx of domestic and international visitors.

Officials report that Konya’s hotel occupancy has reached 90 percent, with many establishments fully booked for the weekends.

The city boasts a bed capacity of approximately 7,500, but demand is high, not just from Türkiye but also from countries such as Iran, the United States, and countries across Europe. This year has also seen a notable surge in reservations from Southeast Asia, particularly Malaysia and Indonesia.

Travel agencies are experiencing a resurgence in bookings for the ceremonies, marking a strong rebound in international tourism to the region since the pandemic.

During the commemorations, the Mevlana Museum, home to Rumi’s mausoleum, remains a centrepiece of the celebrations. Expected to be one of Türkiye’s most visited cultural sites this December, the museum draws thousands who seek to connect with the mystic’s spiritual legacy.

Reflecting on Rumi’s enduring influence, Mayor Altay described him as “a guiding light who expanded humanity’s understanding of morality, religion, science, and reason. Mevlana provides a timeless prescription for salvation, illuminating not just Konya but the world.”