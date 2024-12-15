Ahmad al Sharaa, leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), has emphasised the need for Syria to transition from a "revolutionary mentality to a state-centric mentality" in order to build a nation based on the rule of law and strong institutions, ensuring sustainable stability.

Speaking to Syria TV, which broadcasts from Türkiye, Sharaa described the devastation across Damascus and the country, urging a well-thought-out approach to ending the ongoing tragedy.

"Efforts to overthrow the regime have been in preparation for years," he said, underscoring the importance of building a new Syria rooted in justice and safeguarding the rights of all citizens.

Sharaa pointed to the necessity of avoiding past mistakes made under ousted leader Bashar al Assad and said Syria's new leadership is committed to ending the regime's involvement in the production of the synthetic drug captagon.

Reflecting on the past, he condemned the Russian Air Force for heavily targeting civilian areas and expressed concern that similar tactics might be used in northern Syria. He warned that such actions could lead to a humanitarian crisis akin to the one in Gaza, exacerbating the suffering in the region.

Criticising Israel's recent actions, Sharaa said: "Israel's arguments are now baseless and do not justify its recent violations."

He accused Israel of exceeding the bounds of its engagement in Syria, which he said has further escalated regional tensions.

While acknowledging Syria's profound weakening after years of conflict, Sharaa stressed that the focus should now shift to reconstruction and stabilisation rather than being drawn into fresh conflicts that could cause further destruction.

He called on the international community to urgently intervene and take responsibility for easing tensions, stressing the importance of controlling the situation, respecting Syria's sovereignty and preventing further destabilisation.

Sharaa emphasised diplomacy as the only viable path to achieving security and stability, noting that Syria's future depends on maintaining the unity that enabled the regime's fall.

He also criticised Iran's "expansionist project" in the region, describing it as a threat to neighbouring Gulf countries.

"We have succeeded in ending Iran's presence in Syria. However, we have no enmity with the Iranian people. Our problem is with policies that harm our country," he said.

Regarding relations with Russia, Sharaa said the Syrian leadership is avoiding provocation and allowing Moscow to reassess its ties with Syria for mutual benefit.

He stressed the need for careful management of international relations at this stage.

"Our priority now is to meet the basic needs of the people and work toward a more stable and just future," he said.