Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said that talks held in the Qatari capital Doha, to reach a ceasefire and prisoner swap deal with Israel were "positive and serious."

"Reaching a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement is possible if the (Israeli) occupation stops imposing new conditions," it added in a brief statement on Tuesday.

In recent days, Israeli media have reported "progress" in indirect negotiations with Hamas aimed at reaching an agreement.

US and Israeli officials also have been expressing growing optimism that negotiations brokered by Egypt and Qatar could produce a deal by the end of the month but have also cautioned that the talks could fall through.

On Monday, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that a ceasefire and prisoner swap deal was about to be reached with Hamas.

"We are closer than ever to a significant deal," Army Radio quoted Katz as saying during a closed meeting of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Security Committee.

White House spokesperson John Kirby, separately said in an interview that the US "believe[s] — and the Israelis have said this — that we're getting closer, and no doubt about it, we believe that, but we also are cautious in our optimism."

Tuesday night could be decisive

Egyptian media earlier reported "intensive efforts" by Egypt and Qatar to reach a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap deal between Hamas and Israel.

Two Egyptian security sources denied that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in Cairo "at this moment," for talks but said a meeting was under way to resolve the remaining points, chief among them a Hamas demand for guarantees that any immediate deal would lead to a comprehensive agreement later.

The Egyptian sources said they were making progress and felt that Tuesday night could be decisive in setting the next steps.

Israel, which according to prisoners’ groups has over 10,000 Palestinians in its prisons, estimates that there are around 100 Israeli captives in Gaza.

Hamas says that 33 Israeli captives had been killed in indiscriminate Israeli air strikes in Gaza.

Mediation efforts led by the US, Egypt and Qatar to reach a ceasefire in Gaza have so far failed due to Netanyahu’s refusal to halt the war.

Israel has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 45,000 people, the majority of whom are women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.