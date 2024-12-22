WORLD
2 MIN READ
Putin wants meeting to discuss Ukraine war — Trump
"We have to wait for this, but we have to end that war. That war is horrible, horrible," Trump says.
Putin wants meeting to discuss Ukraine war — Trump
Trump has criticised the billions that the Biden administration has poured into Ukraine. / Photo: AFP
December 22, 2024

US President-elect Donald Trump has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed a desire to meet with him as soon as possible to discuss the war in Ukraine.

"President Putin said that he wants to meet with me as soon as possible," Trump said during a speech in Arizona on Sunday.

"We have to wait for this, but we have to end that war. That war is horrible, horrible," he added.

Throughout his campaign to seek a second term as president, Trump repeatedly pledged to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours if elected.

"The number of soldiers being killed… It's a flat plane, and the bullets are going, and there are powerful bullets, powerful guns. The only thing that's going to stop them is a human body," Trump said during his address.

Trump is set to return to the White House in January.

Trump-Ukraine approach

Despite his pledges, Trump never explained how he would end the war in Ukraine.

Trump has criticised the billions that the Biden administration has poured into Ukraine.

Washington has recently stepped up weapons shipments and has forgiven billions in loans provided to Kiev.

Earlier this month, Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris along with French President Emmanuel Macron.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Dozens of global firms help Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza, settlement expansion: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us