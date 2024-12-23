Towards the turn of the 19th century, Joseph Barrack – a Lebanese Christian – arrived in the US from Zahle in present-day Lebanon – then part of the Ottoman Empire.

The Barracks settled in what came to be known as Little Syria in Manhattan, becoming part of an ethnically diverse Ottoman neighbourhood where immigrants sought to preserve their traditions while adapting to a new home.

More than a century later, the grandson of Joseph, Tom Barrack has been named the incoming Trump administration’s ambassador pick to Türkiye in what would be a sort of ‘homecoming’ to the heart of Ottoman land.

“For three decades, Tom (Barrack) successfully managed a global private equity firm. He is a well-respected and experienced voice of reason to a wide range of thought leaders in both political and business circles," President-elect Donald Trump said about his longtime friend.

Barrack, the founder of Colony Capital LLC, now stands to represent American interests in a region his family once called home.

The Senate will consider this nomination at a time when US-Turkish relations face challenges over differing approaches to the Middle East, especially in Palestine's Gaza.

If confirmed, 77-year-old Barrack would step into a role traditionally filled by career diplomats —except for the incumbent, Jeff Flake— marking a departure from conventional diplomatic appointments to its NATO ally.

Barrack's appointment may write a new chapter in a relationship that began with a treaty of navigation and commerce in 1830.

But what does this unique heritage tell us about the man expected to affect relations between the two NATO allies?

‘A private equity investor’

Thomas Joseph Barrack Jr. was born on April 28, 1947, in California to Lebanese Christian Catholic grandparents. His educational journey led him to graduate from the University of Southern California in 1969, followed by earning a law degree from the University of San Diego in 1972.

These early achievements laid the foundation for a career connecting law, business, and diplomacy.

Barrack’s professional journey began at the law firm of Herbert W. Kalmbach, known as President Richard Nixon's personal attorney.

This position exposed him to high-profile networks early on, but it was an assignment in Saudi Arabia that set the stage for his career at a young age.

His network and close relationships with Middle Eastern leaders grew through his position and business ventures, eventually leading to the establishment of Colony Capital LLC, a private equity giant that extended Barrack’s influence across multiple sectors and continents.

In 1982, Barrack served as Deputy Undersecretary at the US Department of the Interior under President Ronald Reagan. His real estate ventures earned him a place among the wealthiest Americans, with a net worth of $1 billion. Now, as Forbes’ 2013 billionaire he joins the ranks of 15 billionaires appointed to government roles under President-elect Trump.

Barrack's career, however, has not been without challenges. Despite his business achievements, Barrack had to deal with significant legal challenges linked to his Middle Eastern business dealings.

The charges, which included allegations of lobbying on behalf of the UAE without proper registration and misleading the FBI, put his reputation under intense public and legal examination.

Throughout a highly publicised trial, Barrack’s legal team argued that his business dealings were legitimate and unrelated to lobbying efforts. After a highly publicised trial in 2022, Barrack was found not guilty on all nine counts.

From Zahle to Manhattan

Isil Acehan, an assistant professor of International Relations at the Nevsehir Haci Bektas Veli University who has extensively researched Ottoman immigrants in America, explains that the migration of Barrack’s grandfather was part of a larger movement that shaped early Arab-American communities.

"At that time, various ethnic and religious groups, including Arabs, Turks, Kurds, Armenians, Greeks, and Sephardic Jews, immigrated to the United States in search of job opportunities," Acehan tells TRT World. Lebanon was part of Syria under the Ottomans.

These immigrants formed communities in America that reflected the Ottoman Empire's diverse character.

She then points out a common misunderstanding about these early immigrants.

"When these immigrants arrived in the US, they formed ethnically diverse Ottoman neighbourhoods, coexisting much as they did in the Ottoman Empire. In this sense, one could compare the Ottoman Empire to today’s US regarding ethnic and religious diversity."

This wave of immigration gained momentum following the Ottoman Empire's participation in the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition in Chicago, which celebrated the 400th anniversary of Christopher Columbus' arrival in the New World.

"They were officially part of the Ottoman contingent at the fair," Acehan notes, "and news of its success, along with work opportunities in the US, reached family and friends in Ramallah, Damascus, and Zahle – where Barrack's grandfather was from – prompting many to emigrate."

The Barrack family settled in Manhattan, a neighbourhood extending from Washington Street to Rector Street. According to Acehan's research, this area served as a cultural bridge between the Ottoman Empire and America, where immigrants maintained their traditions while adapting to their new home.

Acehan’s nearly two-decade-long research reveals how this community maintained strong connections to Ottoman culture.

“Coming from a family with roots in the Ottoman Empire, Tom Barrack is quite familiar with our region. In fact, I believe he possesses a deeper understanding of Türkiye and the Middle East due to his cultural background than many previous US ambassadors to Türkiye,” she adds.

The road ahead

According to Acehan, Barrack’s appointment can be an opportunity to better mend the US-Türkiye relations after a particularly strained period.

She mentions that diplomatic ties have reached one of their lowest points since relations were formalised in 1831. This current state of affairs, she suggests, is reminiscent of past crises, such as the arms embargo Türkiye faced from 1975 to 1978 following the Cyprus Peace Operation.

Acehan notes that sending a US envoy with personal and historical connections to the region could reshape bilateral relations. With Barrack’s cultural awareness and business acumen, his ambassadorship could redefine US-Türkiye cooperation in the coming years.

“I believe that Tom Barrack, with his extensive experience in executive roles and his roots in the region, will make a highly positive contribution during a time when both Turkish and American officials are eager to enhance diplomatic relations and explore new trade opportunities.”

Looking ahead, Acehan anticipates enhanced diplomatic coordination due to Barrack’s close ties to Trump and his deep cultural understanding of the region.

His deep familiarity with Middle Eastern affairs, coupled with Trump’s remark of ‘Türkiye is going to hold the key to Syria’, suggests a potential diplomatic shift.

“Sending an envoy with roots in Ottoman Syria is particularly timely and makes sense in this context,” Acehan adds.

