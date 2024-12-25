WORLD
2 MIN READ
Finland probing outage of undersea power link to Estonia: Finnish PM
"Even at Christmas the authorities are on standby to investigate the matter," Petteri Orpo says.
Finland probing outage of undersea power link to Estonia: Finnish PM
Fingrid's EstLink 2 transformer station operating between Finland and Estonia in Anttila in Porvoo, Finland March 6, 2024. / Photo: Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS
December 25, 2024

Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has said authorities in his country were investigating an undersea power cable outage on a line connecting Finland and Estonia.

An unplanned break in service on the Estlink 2 interconnector occurred at 1026 GMT, operator Fingrid said in a statement on the Nordpool regulatory web site, reducing its available capacity to 358 megawatts (MW) from an installed capacity of 1,016 MW.

"Even at Christmas the authorities are on standby to investigate the matter," Orpo said in a post on X on Wednesday.

The interruption did not affect Finland's electricity supply, he added.

RelatedDamage to Baltic Sea cables: An act of sabotage or just another accident

Authorities in the region have been on high alert for potential acts of sabotage following a string of outages of power cables, gas pipelines and telecom links in the Baltic Sea in recent years, although subsea cables are also subject to technical malfunctions and outages caused by accidents.

"An investigation into the incident has been initiated," Fingrid control room manager Arto Pahki said in a statement.

At the time of the outage the electricity had been flowing in the direction from Finland to Estonia at a rate of 658 MW, Fingrid said.

RelatedGermany suspects Baltic Sea cable damage is 'sabotage'
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us