Turkish archaeologists working in Antalya believe they may have uncovered the burial site of Saint Nicholas, the 4th-century bishop whose legacy inspired the figure of Santa Claus.

The discovery, part of ongoing excavations, has thrilled archaeologists and historians, offering potential new insights into burial customs of the era and deepening the significance of the site in early Christian history.

Central to the discovery is a two-meter-long limestone sarcophagus, unearthed within a two-story annex adjoining the southern courtyard of the Church of St. Nicholas in Demre, a district in Antalya.

“The sarcophagus appears consistent with burial customs of the time,” Ebru Fatma Findik, an associate professor at Hatay Mustafa Kemal University, told TRT World.

Buried for centuries, the tomb offers a glimpse into a chapter of history that continues to resonate across cultures and faiths.

“Uncovering the sarcophagus aligns with our broader goal of illuminating the cultural and historical narratives of this period,” Findik added.

Leading the project under Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism as part of the "Heritage for the Future" initiative, she expressed optimism about the broader impact of the sarcophagus discovery.

“Regardless of its connection to St. Nicholas, this artefact enriches our understanding of ancient history and burial traditions of that era,” she said.

The church is believed to have been constructed atop the burial site of St. Nicholas of Myra in the 5th century. Although his remains were reportedly taken to Bari, Italy, in 1087, scholars now suggest those relics may belong to another priest.

The newly unearthed tomb may bring clarity to this long-standing mystery.

“Its location under the annex floor suggests it may remain in its original position,” Findik added.

A UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1982, the church remains a vital link to both Christian history and the evolution of St. Nicholas’ legacy, which has transformed over centuries into the figure of Santa Claus, rooted in Dutch traditions of SinterKlaas.

Historical promise of sarcophagus

Extensive studies at the site have unearthed numerous layers of its rich history.

Buried beneath the Church of St. Nicholas, a six-foot limestone sarcophagus with a raised lid and pitch roof was found within a submerged ancient basilica, thought to have been enveloped by rising Mediterranean waters in the Middle Ages.

Historical records suggest that this basilica was replaced with a new structure to protect the saint’s burial site.

Findik stressed the importance of evidence-based conclusions: “Should inscriptions or markings confirm historical narratives, this could provide crucial insights into the enduring mystery of St. Nicholas’ burial place. However, further excavation is essential before any definitive claims can be made.”

Excavation and preservation

Working at a site as historically significant as St. Nicholas Church poses unique challenges. Excavators must strike a delicate balance between uncovering new artefacts and preserving the church’s structural integrity.

To address these challenges, Findik’s team has employed advanced imaging and meticulous documentation techniques, ensuring minimal disruption. “Each step is carefully planned to protect the sanctity of this sacred site,” she said.

Additionally, the discovery of the sarcophagus has reinvigorated efforts to preserve the church, which has been on UNESCO’s tentative list of World Heritage Sites since 2000.

“Our work is not just about discovery—it’s about safeguarding history for future generations,” Findik added.

Bridging past and present

St. Nicholas, who lived between 270 and 343 AD, was revered for his acts of charity and generosity.

St. Nicholas Church serves as a vital link between history and modernity, attracting scholars and tourists alike. This historic church preserves a wealth of artistry and devotion, including frescoes and statues that pay homage to its revered namesake.

The ongoing excavations at the site have become a major draw for visitors to Antalya, and the recent discovery is expected to increase interest even further.

“This site offers insights not only into Christian heritage but also into the dynamic cultural exchanges that defined the Mediterranean world,” Findik remarked.

The sarcophagus discovery signals the start of a new phase in excavation efforts. Researchers plan to conduct detailed analyses of the artefact, focusing on its craftsmanship, composition, and potential inscriptions.

“Each piece of evidence must be meticulously examined,” said Findik. “Our ultimate goal is to weave together a comprehensive narrative of St. Nicholas Church and its historical significance.”

Expanding the excavation to surrounding areas, the team hopes to uncover additional artefacts that could contextualise Myra’s ancient history.

“The enduring appeal of St. Nicholas highlights the importance of preserving his legacy and sharing it with future generations,” Findik remarked.

“St. Nicholas’ legacy extends to cultural traditions worldwide,” she concluded.