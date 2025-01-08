Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned that Türkiye is prepared to launch a military operation in Syria if its conditions regarding the PKK/YPG terrorist group, are not met.

“If what is expected regarding the terrorist organisation PKK/YPG is not done, necessary action will be taken,” Fidan stated, during a live interview on CNN Turk late on Thursday.

“That action is a military operation,” Fidan stated.

His remarks came amid growing tensions over the presence of the YPG, which is an extension of the PKK, a group designated as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union.

Ultimatum to the YPG

When asked whether Türkiye would proceed with a military operation in Syria despite potential opposition from the United States, Fidan made Türkiye’s position unequivocal.

“Our ultimatum is clear. We have conveyed it through the Americans and the press. To whom? To the YPG,” Fidan said.

"We did it in the past in Afrin, in Ras al Ayn, and in Tal Abyad," he referring to locations in northern Syria where Türkiye has carried out anti-terror operations.

He said Türkiye would not hesitate to do it again.

"This is what our national security requires. We don't have any other option."

He demanded that individuals classified as international terrorist fighters who have traveled from countries such as Türkiye, Iran, and Iraq, as well as senior PKK cadres, leave Syria.

“At the moment, we neither see preparations for this nor any intent to do so. To be honest, we are waiting,” Fidan added, signaling Ankara’s growing impatience.

Fidan also outlined Türkiye’s conditions for avoiding a military operation.

“Senior leaders of the terrorist organisation must leave Syria,” Fidan emphasised, reiterating that Türkiye’s demands have been communicated through diplomatic and public channels.

He said that individuals who have joined the YPG from other countries must also leave Syrian territory.

Türkiye’s concerns

The YPG is a key component of the so-called SDF, which has been a primary ally of the United States in the pretext of the fight against Daesh, another terrorist organisation that used to control a large amount of territory in Syria.

Ankara has long opposed US support for the YPG, calling it a direct threat to Türkiye's security as the group is the Syrian branch of the PKK, a group responsible for a decades-long insurgency that has killed tens of thousands, including civilians.

Türkiye has conducted several military operations, including "Euphrates Shield" and "Peace Spring," in northern Syria since 2016, targeting YPG-controlled areas to wipe the terror groups out along its border.

With Fidan’s statements, Türkiye has delivered a clear message: the current situation with the YPG in Syria is unacceptable—a stance now echoed by Syria’s new administration under Ahmed al Sharaa.