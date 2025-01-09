The Taliban's foreign office said they saw India as a "significant regional and economic partner" after meeting with its most senior foreign ministry official, the highest level talks with New Delhi since their takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, Reuters reported.

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairsof Afghanistan's interim government Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai on Wednesday.

The meeting came days after India's foreign ministry earlier this week condemned airstrikes carried out by Pakistan on Afghan soil late last year.

Afghanistan's interim foreign ministry said in a statement that they had discussed expanding relations with India and to boost trade through Chabahar Port in Iran, which New Delhi has been developing for goods to bypass the ports of Karachi and Gwadar in its rival Pakistan.

"In line with Afghanistan's balanced and economy-focused foreign policy, the Islamic Emirate aims to strengthen political and economic ties with India as a significant regional and economic partner," the statement from the interim foreign ministry said late on Wednesday.

In a press statement earlier on Wednesday, the Indian foreign ministry said that the two sides evaluated the ongoing Indian humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, bilateral issues and the security situation in the region.

"It was also agreed to promote the use of Chabahar port for supporting trade and commercial activities, including for the purpose of humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan," according to the statement.

It also stated that India was considering engaging in development projects in Afghanistan and looking to boost trade ties.

No foreign government, including India, officially recognises the Taliban administration in Afghanistan.

However, India is one of several countries with a small mission in Kabul to facilitate trade, aid and medical support and has sent humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

India has so far dispatched several shipments consisting of 50,000 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat, 300 tonnes of medicines, 27 tonnes of earthquake relief aid, 40,000 litres of pesticides, 100 million polio doses, 1.5 million doses of COVID Vaccine, 11,000 units of hygiene kits for the drug de-addiction programme, 500 units of winter clothing and 1.2 tonnes of stationery kits, etc, according to the Indian foreign ministry statement.

Regional players including China and Russia have signalled they are willing to boost trade and investment in Afghanistan.

The Dubai meeting could raise concerns in Pakistan, which shares borders with both India and Afghanistan.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have had a complex relationship, with Pakistan raising concerns over militant attacks on its soil allegedly originating from Afghanistan, a claim the Afghan Taliban has denied.

In recent months, India has intensified its diplomatic engagement with the Taliban administration in Kabul, reflecting a cautious yet pragmatic approach to regional stability.