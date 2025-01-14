Since last November, the political situation in Romania has been quite turbulent.

In the new year, the situation has intensified.

The country is now living through a critical juncture in its political and democratic history, marked by massive protests and mounting public discontent over the annulment of the first round of the presidential elections.

It all started last November, when independent nationalist candidate Calin Georgescu emerged as the frontrunner for President, securing 22.94 percent of the vote. The Romanian Supreme Court later nullified the results, citing Russian interference and irregularities.

Georgescu was due to face reformist Elena Lasconi of the Save Romania Union party in a runoff on December 8, now cancelled due to the annulment.

The court’s decision plunged the country into political uncertainty and polarised public opinion, prompting debates about the state of democracy and Western influence in the Eastern European nation.

On Sunday, Romanians marched through the streets of Bucharest with two demands: elections should take place and President Klaus Iohannis should resign.

The rally was organised by the Alliance for the Unions of Romanians (AUR) party and was attended by tens of thousands of people, overwhelmingly supporters of Georgescu, according to broadcaster Antenna 3 CNN.

“We clarify that the demonstration belongs to the Romanian people, with the AUR only offering the platform for those who want to express their dissatisfaction with the cancellation of the presidential elections and who demand the resumption of the electoral process, starting with the second round,” the party announced in a statement.

Related Far-right candidate surprises in elections, sets up run-off with Romania PM

Peace, not war

In an interview with Shawn Ryan, a former Navy SEAL and CIA contractor, Georgescu said that while he was an independent candidate, he was dependent on the Romanian people.

“I am for the working class, the working families, I am [there to] foster the local economy,” he said, adding that he wasn’t a “politically correct person” and against the Oligarch system.

Talking about the allegations against him, Georgescu said: “Lies rush, truth waits”, adding that the truth was the most important thing in life. He mentioned that the allegations about Russian interference were false as he had no relation with Russia. He added that there was no evidence to back these allegations.

“The second round of elections was illegally and unconstitutionally cancelled. They stole the vote of the people. The Romanian people are aware that there was a coup d'etat ordered from abroad and implemented by the Romanian Oligarchs.

Georgescu said he wants peace, not war. “I am the president of peace.”

“The only thing which I can guarantee to you is that what’s happening in Romania is one very important step – the people are together. We are one. They realise what is going on and they realise the system is exposing corruption,” he said.

Taking to X, Ryan said: “What’s unfolding in Romania mirrors struggles we face here in America: a fight for freedom, transparency, and peace. The Romanian people are demanding dignity but the truth is being suppressed.”

Time to vote

For now, Romania’s ruling party has announced that the country’s next presidential election will be held on May 4, with a potential run-off scheduled for two weeks later.

The date is later than initially expected, with analysts suggesting that the governing parties aim to use the additional time to identify and prepare a strong joint candidate.