Since the beginning of the war, Israel's ground and air attacks in Gaza has killed nearly 47,000 people, over half of them women, children or older people.

Amid this devastation, Big Tech companies have long played a crucial role in strengthening Israel’s technological and military capabilities.

With companies like Nvidia, Intel, Google, and Microsoft investing heavily in Israel’s tech sector, the country was able to become a wealthy hub for investment in artificial intelligence and advanced computing.

This week, the world’s most valuable chipmaker, Nvidia, reaffirmed its commitment to Israel, announcing a $500 million investment in a new AI research and engineering centre near Haifa.

Though a ceasefire is scheduled to come into effect on Sunday, the implications of Israel acquiring the most advanced Nvidia technology go far beyond the battlefield.

It can enhance Israel’s ability to track, monitor, and target individuals in densely-populated urban areas – like in Gaza or the occupied West Bank – with the support of advanced AI powered by Nvidia’s chips.

Surveillance drones equipped with AI-powered facial recognition could be deployed more effectively, further harming the civilians in Gaza.

Nvidia’s new facility at the Mevo Carmel Science and Industry Park will be among the largest and most powerful data centres in Israel.

The 10,000-square-metre lab will support Nvidia’s R&D products and services being developed in Israel and will have an advanced AI data center infrastructure, with power capacity of up to 30-megawatt.

The center will also house cutting-edge Blackwell chips, known for their unparalleled AI training capabilities, alongside other advanced data processing units like BlueField-3 SuperNIC, Spectrum-X800 and Quantum-X800, which were developed in Israel.

Dual-use technology

The technologies Nvidia is developing have dual-use potential, meaning they can serve both civilian and military purposes. Blackwell chips, for example, offer four times the computing power of their predecessors, enabling faster AI model training.

These capabilities could be applied to surveillance systems, real-time facial recognition, and predictive analytics, all of which are integral to Israel’s security apparatus.

The Santa Clara-based company’s previous project, the Israel-1 supercomputer, has already demonstrated its ability to process vast amounts of data for AI applications.

The chipmaker said it was the nation’s most powerful generative AI cloud supercomputer based on a new locally developed high-performance Ethernet platform.

15% of the world’s most valuable company

Nvidia’s stock has witnessed an extraordinary surge, approximately 171 percent in 2024 alone, which translates to an increase of about $3.271 trillion in market value.

In 2020, Nvidia acquired Israel’s Mellanox Technologies Ltd., a company specializing in high-speed servers and storage switching solutions for supercomputers worldwide, in a $7 billion deal that expanded its Israel workforce by about 1,000 employees.

Last year, Nvidia donated $15 million to Israeli and foreign non-profit organisations that are supporting Israelis.

It noted that the donation was the largest humanitarian fundraiser in the company's 30-year-old history.

Nvidia is not only providing financial support but also significantly contributing to local employment, with its operations in Israel employing over 4,500 workers in Israel—approximately 15% of its global workforce.

Chipmaker has also collaborated with over 800 Israeli startups, some of which contribute directly to the country’s military technology.

Mahmoud Al-Nawajaa, general coordinator of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, criticises Nvidia’s role, stating the ongoing discussions within BDS about launching a broad boycott campaign against the company.

He explains the core principles of the boycott movement, and Nvidia's level of involvement in the Israeli war, the opportunities for forming broad alliances, and the likelihood of achieving success against both Israeli tech firms and international corporations.

Adding to this perspective, Alaa Sabry, a Norwegian-based computer scientist, emphasises the broader geopolitical implications of such partnerships.

“The close collaboration between the US-based Big Tech companies and the Israeli government are seen as an extension of American imperial power, reinforcing global economic divides,” he says.

“The US–Israeli relationship is depicted as one of apartheid, colonial conquest, and genocide, powered by American technological prowess”.