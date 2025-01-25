Saturday, January 25, 2025

1652 GMT — A displaced Palestinian has been killed and others were wounded by Israeli army gunfire on Salah Al-Din and Al-Rashid streets in central Gaza, in a violation of the ceasefire agreement that went into effect nearly a week ago.

A Palestinian body and two wounded individuals were brought to the Al-Awda and Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospitals in Gaza after being shot by the Israeli army on the streets, medical sources told Anadolu Agency.

The Israeli army fired at displaced Palestinian people at the furthest point accessible on Salah Al-Din Street and Al-Rashid Street, which connect the southern and northern parts of Gaza, eyewitnesses said.

1641 GMT — Release of Israeli captives secured by President Trump: White House

US President Donald Trump played a key role in securing the release of four additional Israeli captives held by Hamas, the White House said.

"Today the world celebrates as President Trump secured the release of four more Israeli hostages who were, for far too long, held against their will by Hamas in horrific conditions," a statement said.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas handed over four female Israeli soldiers under a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Israel.

The freed soldiers are members of the Israeli army’s surveillance unit at the Nahal Oz base.

1300 GMT — 200 Palestinian prisoners freed under Gaza ceasefire deal

A second batch of 200 Palestinian prisoners was released under a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas and Israel.

Televised footage showed the arrival of 114 prisoners to the West Bank city of Ramallah from the Ofer Military Prison aboard three International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) buses.

The freed prisoners were welcomed by thousands of Palestinians who gathered in Ramallah to celebrate their release, according to an Anadolu reporter.

1230 GMT — Freed Israeli hostages on way to hospital on military helicopter: army

Four Israeli women soldiers freed from captivity in Gaza were aboard a military helicopter with their parents and being flown to hospital, the army said in a statement.

"Daniella Gilboa, Liri Albag, Naama Levy, and Karina Ariev, together with their parents, just boarded an Israeli Air Force helicopter to make their way to the hospital, where they will be reunited with the rest of their families and receive medical treatment" it said in a statement.

1210 GMT — Israel threatens to block Palestinians’ return to north Gaza

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to prevent displaced Palestinians from returning to northern Gaza, accusing Hamas of violating a ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement.

In a statement, Netanyahu’s office claimed that Hamas violated the Gaza deal by failing to free Israeli captive Arbel Yehud.

“In accordance with the agreement, Israel will not allow the passage of Gazans to the north of the Gaza Strip, until the arrangement of the release of civilian Arbel Yehud, who was supposed to be released today,” Netanyahu’s office said.

According to the Israeli Channel 12, Israel demanded proof from Hamas that Yehud is alive and will be freed next week.

1120 GMT — Lebanese army says Israel procrastinating in withdrawal

Lebanon's army accused Israel of procrastinating in withdrawing troops from south Lebanon as required under a ceasefire that ended the war with Hezbollah, a day after Israel said its forces would remain beyond a Sunday deadline for their departure.

The Lebanese army, in a statement issued on Saturday, also urged Lebanese residents to wait before heading into the border region, citing the presence of mines and unexploded Israeli ordnance.

Under the US-brokered agreement, which took effect on November 27, Hezbollah weapons and fighters must be removed from areas south of the Litani River and Israeli troops should withdraw as the Lebanese military deploys into the region, all within a 60-day time frame, meaning by Sunday at 4 am (0200 GMT).

0912 GMT — Hamas releases four Israeli women soldiers to Red Cross

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has released four female Israeli soldiers under a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Israel.

The four freed soldiers wearing Israeli military uniform vests smiled and waved on a stage at Palestine Square in Gaza City as they were transferred to representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Some 200 Palestinian prisoners are set to be freed in exchange for the four Israeli soldiers.

0834 GMT — Hamas releases list of 200 Palestinian prisoners to be released by Israel

Hamas released the list of 200 Palestinian prisoners set to be released by Israel in exchange for four female Israeli soldiers as part of a ceasefire agreement between the group and Israel.

The 200 prisoners include long-serving inmates and others with lengthy sentences.

0825 GMT — Hamas asks Red Cross to prepare for hostage transfer: report

The International Committee of the Red Cross received a call from Hamas to head to the designated transfer point in Gaza where four Israeli hostages are scheduled to be released, Israeli Channel 12 reported.

An Anadolu correspondent reported that in the early hours of the morning, a convoy from the International Committee of the Red Cross departed for the Kerem Shalom crossing in the southern part of Gaza.

The convoy consisted of several Red Cross vehicles, including a bus with a capacity of 20-25 people. No official statement has yet been issued by the Red Cross.

0818 GMT — Hamas members gather at key Gaza square for hostage handover

Dozens of members belonging to Palestinian Al Qassam and Al Quds brigades have arrived at a key square in Gaza City, where four Israeli women soldiers are expected to be handed over to the Red Cross, an AFP reporter said.

0718 GMT — Error found in list of Palestinian prisoners set to be released

An error has been found in the list of Palestinian prisoners slated to be released on Saturday, as part of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement and prisoner swap deal between Hamas and Israel, said the Prisoners' Media Office in Gaza.

There was a discrepancy in several names and the issue is being addressed in coordination with mediators, the office added.

No further details were provided.

0259 GMT —Hamas, Israel prepare for second prisoner exchange under truce

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said it will release four Israeli women soldiers on Saturday under a truce deal that is also expected to see a second group of jailed Palestinians freed.

Israel confirmed Friday that it had received a list of names of hostages who are due to return home, though neither side has specified how many Palestinians will be released from Israeli prisons if everything goes to plan.

Abu Obeida, the spokesman for the Ezzedine Al Qassam Brigades, Hamas's armed wing, said on Telegram Friday that "as part of the prisoners' exchange deal, the Qassam brigades decided to release tomorrow four women soldiers".

Palestinian sources told AFP the releases could begin before noon (1000 GMT), though neither Hamas nor Israel has issued a statement on expected timings.

2107 GMT — Lebanon says Israel breached truce 660 times

The Israeli army has committed 20 more violations of a ceasefire that took effect in late November, bringing total violations to nearly 660.

Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) said the violations concentrated in the districts of Bent Jbeil, Marjayoun and Nabatieh, included the destruction of homes, burning of cars, bulldozing of streets, damaging a mosque and opening fire toward Lebanese areas.

The Israeli army carried out bulldozing attacks on streets in Aitaroun and set fire to several homes. It also opened fire on homes in the towns of Maroun al Ras and Yaroun.

Another Israeli force stormed Qantara, where it set fire to cars and damaged a mosque, the Lebanese broadcaster added.

The Israeli army fired at least two artillery shells toward the Khiyam town.

2035 GMT —Israel says UNRWA must leave East Jerusalem by January 30

Israel's United Nations envoy, Danny Danon, has told the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that the UN Palestinian relief agency UNRWA must "cease its operations in [East] Jerusalem, and evacuate all premises in which it operates in the city" by January 30.

A law banning UNRWA's operation on Israeli land and contact with Israeli authorities takes effect on January 30.

2017 GMT — US claims Hamas added up to 15,000 fighters since 2023

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has recruited between 10,000 and 15,000 members since the start of Israel's war in besieged Gaza, according to two congressional sources briefed on US intelligence.

The intelligence indicates a similar number of Hamas fighters have been killed during that period, the sources said.

The sources briefed on the intelligence, which was included in a series of updates from US intelligence agencies in the final weeks of the Biden administration, said that while Hamas has successfully recruited new members, many are young and untrained and are being used for simple security purposes.

2011 GMT — Netanyahu signals Israel might not complete withdrawal from Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has suggested that Israel might not withdraw all of its forces from Lebanon by a deadline set in its ceasefire with Hezbollah.

Netanyahu said in a statement that the ceasefire "is based on the understanding that the withdrawal process could possibly continue beyond the 60 days."

The statement went on to say that the Lebanese government hasn't yet "fully enforced" the agreement, an apparent reference to the deployment of Lebanese troops.

2008 GMT — Remains of 17 people recovered from rubble in Rafah

The Palestinian medical and rescue teams have recovered the remains of 17 Palestinians from the rubble of destroyed homes in Rafah in southern besieged Gaza, who were killed in the course of the Israeli war.

A medical source told Anadolu Agency that the remains of 17 people were brought to the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis from Rafah.

"The recovered bodies were found in a decomposed state, making the identification process challenging in some cases," the medical source said.

