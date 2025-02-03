WORLD
Elon Musk plans to shut down USAID in government cost-cutting drive
Trump administration also removed two top security officials at USAID during the weekend after they tried to stop representatives from the Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from gaining access to restricted areas
Trump has assigned Musk to lead a federal cost-cutting panel. / Photo: Reuters
February 3, 2025

Billionaire Elon Musk, who is heading US President Donald Trump's efforts to shrink the federal government, gave an update on the effort, saying they are working to shut down the US foreign aid agency USAID.

Musk, who is also CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, discussed the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in a Monday social media talk on X, which he also owns. Trump has assigned Musk to lead a federal cost-cutting panel.

The conversation, which included former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and Republican Senator Joni Ernst, began with Musk saying they were working to shut down the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

"It's beyond repair," Musk said, adding that President Trump agrees it should be shut down.

On Sunday Reuters reported the Trump administration removed two top security officials at USAID during the weekend after they tried to stop representatives from billionaire Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from gaining access to restricted parts of the building, three sources said.

USAID is the world's largest single donor. In fiscal year 2023, the US disbursed $72 billion of assistance worldwide on everything from women's health in conflict zones to access to clean water, HIV/AIDS treatments, energy security and anti-corruption work. It provided 42 percent of all humanitarian aid tracked by the United Nations in 2024.

The online chat comes amid concerns about Musk's access to the Treasury system, first reported by the New York Times, that sends out more than $6 trillion per year in payments on behalf of federal agencies and contains the personal information of millions of Americans who receive Social Security payments, tax refunds and other monies from the government.

"Gross abuse of power"

Democrat Peter Welch, a member of the Senate Finance Committee, called for explanations as to why Musk had been handed access to the payment system and what Welch said included taxpayers' sensitive data.

"It's a gross abuse of power by an unelected bureaucrat and it shows money can buy power in the Trump White House," Welch said in an emailed statement.

Musk has Trump's support. Asked if Musk was doing a good job Sunday, Trump agreed. "He's a big cost-cutter. Sometimes we won't agree with it and we'll not go where he wants to go. But I think he's doing a great job. He's a smart guy. Very smart. And he's very much into cutting the budget of our federal budget."

Musk's team have been given access to or take control of numerous government systems.

Reuters reported on Friday, that aides to Musk charged with running the US government human resources agency have locked career civil servants out of computer systems that contain the personal data of millions of federal employees, according to two agency officials.

Musk has moved swiftly to install allies at the agency known as the Office of Personnel Management. A team including current and former employees of Musk assumed command of OPM on Jan. 20, the day Trump took office, the sources added.

Since taking office 11 days ago, Trump has embarked on a massive government makeover, firing and sidelining hundreds of civil servants in his first steps toward downsising the bureaucracy and installing more loyalists.

RelatedTrump to appoint Elon Musk for curbing wasteful spending if elected in 2024
SOURCE:Reuters
