Current estimates indicate that at least 2,800 people died due to recent fighting in Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern city of Goma, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs spokesperson Jens Laerke said.

"It is important to note that figures remain fluid and difficult to verify," he told Reuters via email on Wednesday.

The latest toll comes as the M23 rebel group and Rwandan forces launched a new offensive, days before the Rwandan and Congolese presidents are due to attend a crisis summit.

Breaking a ceasefire they had declared unilaterally, which was due to have taken effect on Tuesday, the M23, together with Rwandan troops, seized a mining town in South Kivu province, security and humanitarian sources told AFP.

The M23, which said in its ceasefire announcement it had "no intention of taking control of Bukavu or other localities", resumed its advance towards the city of one million people, just days after capturing Goma, the capital of neighbouring North Kivu province.

Intense clashes broke out at dawn on Wednesday between the M23 with its Rwandan allies and Congolese armed forces, sources said.

The M23 militants and Rwandan forces seized the mining town of Nyabibwe, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) from Bukavu and 70 kilometres from the province's airport.

"This is proof that the unilateral ceasefire that has been declared was, as usual, a ploy," Congolese government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya told AFP.

Related WHO: Death toll from fighting in DRC's Goma reaches at least 900

In more than three years of fighting between the Rwanda-backed group and the Congolese army, half a dozen ceasefires and truces have been declared, before being systematically broken.

Local and military sources said in recent days that both the DRC army and the M23 and its Rwandan allies were in the process of reinforcing troops and equipment in the region.

Last week's capture of Goma was a major escalation in the mineral-rich region, scarred by relentless conflict involving dozens of armed groups over three decades.

International Criminal Court prosecutors said in a statement they were "closely following" events in the eastern DRC, "including the grave escalation of violence over the past weeks".

Fears of the violence sparking a wider conflict have galvanised regional bodies, mediators such as Angola and Kenya, as well as the United Nations, European Union and other countries in diplomatic efforts for a peaceful resolution.

Diplomatic sources say the M23's advance in the east of the vast central African nation could weaken the government of Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi, who won a second term in December 2023.

Related Intense fighting in DRC's Goma kills 700 people in five days: UN

Prayer service

In Bukavu, which residents fear will become the next battle front, a crowd gathered for an ecumenical prayer service for peace organised by local women.

"We are tired of the non-stop wars. We want peace," one attendee, Jacqueline Ngengele, told AFP.

Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame are due to attend a joint summit of the eight-country East African Community and 16-member Southern African Development Community in the Tanzanian city of Dar-es-Salaam on Saturday.

A day earlier, the UN Human Rights Council will convene a special session on the crisis, at Kinshasa's request.

But the DRC's top diplomat accused the international community of being all talk and no action on the conflict.

"We see a lot of declarations but we don't see actions," Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner told journalists after meeting her Belgian counterpart in Brussels.

Several neighbouring countries have already said they are bolstering their defences due to the crisis.

Uganda's army announced last week it would adopt a "forward defensive posture" in order to stop "the numerous other negative armed groups operating in eastern DRC from exploiting the situation".

Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye has accused Rwanda of "preparing something against Burundi", adding: "We are not going to let it happen."

A UN expert report said last year that Rwanda had up to 4,000 troops in the DRC, seeking to profit from the mining of minerals, and that Kigali has "de facto" control over the M23.

Eastern DRC has deposits of coltan, the metallic ore that is vital in making phones and laptops, as well as gold and other minerals.

Rwanda has never explicitly admitted to military involvement in support of the M23 and alleges that the DRC supports and shelters the FDLR, an armed group created by ethnic Hutus who massacred Tutsis during the 1994 Rwandan genocide.