The EU chief on Tuesday slammed US President Donald Trump's decision to impose 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from March 12, vowing the bloc would retaliate.

“The EU will act to safeguard its economic interests. We will protect our workers, businesses and consumers,” von der Leyen said in a statement in reaction to US President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminium the previous day.

“Tariffs are taxes, bad for business, worse for consumers,” von der Leyen said.

“Unjustified tariffs on the EU will not go unanswered they will trigger firm and proportionate countermeasures.”

In Germany, home to the EU's largest economy, Chancellor Olaf Scholz told parliament that “if the US leaves us no other choice, then the European Union will react united,” adding that "ultimately, trade wars always cost both sides prosperity.”

