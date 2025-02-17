WORLD
Canadian warship sailing through Taiwan Strait 'undermines peace' — China
China's army says it dispatched naval and air forces to monitor and guard the passage of the ship and will "resolutely counter all threats and provocations."
The United States and its allies regularly pass through the 180-kilometre strait to reinforce its status as an international waterway, angering China. / Photo: AP Archive
February 17, 2025

A Canadian warship passing through the Taiwan Strait "undermines peace" in the sensitive waterway, China's military said.

The Canadian vessel passed through the strait on Sunday and was the first to do so this year, Taiwan's foreign ministry said, coming days after two US ships made the passage.

Canada's actions "deliberately stir up trouble and undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait", Li Xi, a spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), said in a statement on Monday.

The army had dispatched its naval and air forces to monitor and guard the passage of the ship, Li said, adding that the troops will "resolutely counter all threats and provocations".

Taiwan's foreign ministry welcomed the sailing.

"Canada has once again taken concrete actions to defend the freedom, peace and openness of the Taiwan Strait and has demonstrated its firm position that the Taiwan Strait is international waters," it said on Sunday.

'Security risks'

The United States and its allies regularly pass through the 180-kilometre strait to reinforce its status as an international waterway, angering China.

A US destroyer and an ocean survey ship travelled through the strait starting on February 10, drawing criticism from China's military, which said it sent the "wrong signal and increased security risks".

Washington's latest passage through the strait was the first since US President Donald Trump took office in January.

Taiwan's defence ministry, meanwhile, said it recorded 41 Chinese aircraft and nine warships near the island in the 24 hours to 6:00 am on Monday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
