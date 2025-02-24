WORLD
4 MIN READ
Thousands in limbo on Thai-Myanmar border after scam centre crackdown
Scam centres have been operating in the region for years, but face renewed scrutiny after the rescue of Chinese actor, Wang Xing, who was lured to Thailand with the promise of a job, and then abducted and taken to a scam centre in Myanmar.
Thousands in limbo on Thai-Myanmar border after scam centre crackdown
A Chinese national, who was taken from scam centres in Myanmar amid a mounting crackdown on scam centres operating along a porous border, is escorted by soldiers. / Photo: Reuters
February 24, 2025

Thousands of foreigners freed from scam centres in Myanmar are stuck in limbo on the border with Thailand after a multinational crackdown on the compounds run by criminal gangs, three sources said on Monday.

In recent weeks, authorities from China, Thailand and Myanmar have attempted to dismantle scam centres and illegal online operations on the border, part of a network of illegal compounds across Southeast Asia, where hundreds of thousands have been trafficked by gangs, according to the United Nations.

Thai and Cambodian police raided a building in a border town and freed 215 foreigners, a senior Thai official said on Sunday.

Two Myanmar armed groups — the Karen National Army (KNA) and the Democratic Karen Buddhist Army (DKBA) — are currently holding around 7,000 former scam centre workers but are unable to send them to Thailand, a Thai security official and two aid workers said.

"Many are stuck in limbo and Thailand's lack of response is causing great harm," said one of aid workers, currently on the Thai side of the border. "It is like these victims are being revictimised again."

Thailand's foreign ministry did not immediately comment on the matter, and KNA and DKBA officials did not respond to calls.

The majority of these workers are Chinese, with about 1,000 from other foreign countries, according to the aid workers.

RelatedMyanmar detains 270 foreigners from scam compounds on Thai border

Operational for years

Many of the former scam centre workers are being held in dire conditions and local authorities are concerned about the lack of sanitation and health facilities, they said.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said last Thursday that Thailand doesn't have capacity of accepting more people unless foreign embassies repatriate those crossing over.

Thailand this month accepted 260 scam centre workers, more than half of those are from Ethiopia, which has no embassy in the country.

Thai authorities also allowed China to repatriate 621 of its nationals via a series of flights from a border town last week.

Scam centres have been operating in the region for years, but face renewed scrutiny after the rescue of Chinese actor, Wang Xing, who was lured to Thailand with the promise of a job, and then abducted and taken to a scam centre in Myanmar.

Southeast Asian countries have since stepped up efforts to tackle scam centres, including Thailand cutting power, fuel and internet supply to areas linked with scam centres.

Since March 2022, financial losses incurred by victims of telecom scams in Thailand alone stand at 80 billion Thai baht ($2.39 billion), Thai Police Colonel Kreangkrai Puttaisong told reporters on Monday.

RelatedSeveral scammers arrested in Myanmar operation raids
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us