WORLD
3 MIN READ
Jordan, Syria leaders agree to bolster border security
The leaders agreed that coordination was crucial for border security and for curbing arms and drug smuggling, a phenomenon that Jordan struggled to contain along its border during the rule of the Assad regime.
Jordan, Syria leaders agree to bolster border security
The visit is the new interim leader's third foreign trip along with Saudi Arabia and Türkiye since he came to power after leading the anti-regime groups that ousted the Assad regime. / Photo: Reuters
February 26, 2025

Jordan's King Abdullah and Syrian President Ahmed Alsharaa agreed to work together to secure their common border against arms and drug trafficking, officials have said.

At a meeting with Sharaa in Amman on Wednesday, the Jordanian king also condemned Israel's strikes late on Tuesday on southern Damascus and in southern Syria near the Jordan border, the latest in a series of Israeli attacks on Syrian lands.

The leaders agreed that coordination was crucial for border security and for curbing arms and drug smuggling, a phenomenon that Jordan struggled to contain along its border during the rule of the Bashar al Assad regime, the palace added.

Jordan has blamed the rampant drug and weapons smuggling on pro-Iranian militias that held sway in southern Syria during Assad's time. Alsharaa pledged to stamp it out.

The visit is the new interim leader's third foreign trip along with Saudi Arabia and Türkiye since he came to power after leading the anti-regime groups that ousted the Assad regime.

RelatedSyria's Alsharaa calls for unity, vigilance to protect national gains

National dialogue

Assad's relationships with most of the Arab world and his neighbours were strained throughout the nearly 14-year Syrian civil war.

Jordan, which hosted the first international conference on Syria a week after Assad was forced to flee, wants to see a peaceful political transition in Syria, fearing a return of chaos and instability along its borders.

The king welcomed the outcome of a landmark national dialogue conference held at the presidential palace in Damascus on Tuesday, saying it was "an important step towards rebuilding Syria to attain the aspirations of the Syrian people."

Jordanian officials have said they were ready to help Syria rebuild and promised to help it ease its acute power shortages by supplying it with electricity and gas.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us