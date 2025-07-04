WORLD
Pakistan claims killing 30 'Indian-sponsored infiltrators' near Afghanistan border
Islamabad urges the Taliban to act against cross-border terrorism. to prevent foreign proxies from using Afghan territory.
Pakistan's security forces detected the movement of an armed group in the Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan. (Photo: Reuters Archive) / Reuters
July 4, 2025

Pakistan’s military has announced that it killed at least 30 suspected terrorists who were attempting to infiltrate across the border from Afghanistan, as tensions remain high over cross-border attacks and terrorist activity in the region.

According to an army statement on Friday, security forces detected the movement of an armed group in the Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan, near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

The statement described the terrorists as "Indian-sponsored Khawarij" and said they were “precisely and effectively engaged,” resulting in all 30 being killed.”

Troops reportedly recovered a large cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the site of the encounter.

Calls for effective actions

The army also called on Afghanistan’s Taliban-led interim government to take “effective measures” to prevent foreign proxies from using Afghan territory to launch attacks on Pakistan.

“Such incidents are a violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and must be addressed,” the statement said.

There has been no immediate response from either Kabul or New Delhi regarding the Pakistani military's allegations.

The incident follows a deadly suicide bombing last week in the same region, which killed at least 13 Pakistani soldiers.

