US
1 min read
US civil rights group warns Muslim immigrants not to travel overseas in March
A new travel ban by President Trump could bar people from Afghanistan and Pakistan from entering the US as early as next week, media reports.
US civil rights group warns Muslim immigrants not to travel overseas in March
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Enes Danis / TRT World
March 7, 2025

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has warned legal immigrants in the United States not to travel overseas over the next 30 days — until the administration’s deadline for a new ban passes. 

  • Lawful permanent residents, foreign students, workers, medical patients, refugees and tourists might be affected. Other potential countries targeted could include Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Yemen and Palestine.

US President Trump initiated the ban as part of an immigration crackdown he launched at the start of his second term under the guise of protecting national security. 

The move harkens back to the Republican president's ban on travelers from seven majority-Muslim nations during his first term in 2017, a policy that was later repealed by now-former President Joe Biden in 2021.

Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us