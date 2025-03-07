The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has warned legal immigrants in the United States not to travel overseas over the next 30 days — until the administration’s deadline for a new ban passes.

Lawful permanent residents, foreign students, workers, medical patients, refugees and tourists might be affected. Other potential countries targeted could include Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Yemen and Palestine.

US President Trump initiated the ban as part of an immigration crackdown he launched at the start of his second term under the guise of protecting national security.

The move harkens back to the Republican president's ban on travelers from seven majority-Muslim nations during his first term in 2017, a policy that was later repealed by now-former President Joe Biden in 2021.