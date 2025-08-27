POLITICS
South Africa slams US for embracing white Afrikaners, brands it 'apartheid 2.0'
A first group of around 50 Afrikaners — descendants of the first European settlers of South Africa — were flown to the United States on a chartered plane in May. Others have reportedly followed in smaller numbers and on regular commercial flights.
The "refugee programme is preferential treatment of Afrikaners in South Africa to enter the US", Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola said.
August 27, 2025

Washington's preferential treatment of white Afrikaners for resettlement into the United States is "apartheid 2.0", South Africa's foreign minister said.

US President Donald Trump's administration in May offered refugee status to the minority white Afrikaner community, claiming they were victims of discrimination and even "genocide", which the Pretoria government strongly denies.

The "refugee programme is preferential treatment of Afrikaners in South Africa to enter the US", Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

"And you know, with our history... preferential treatment of a particular privileged group, the Afrikaners, who are not running away from any genocide in this country, is definitely apartheid 2.0," he said.

A first group of around 50 Afrikaners — descendants of the first European settlers of South Africa — were flown to the United States on a chartered plane in May.

Others have reportedly followed in smaller numbers and on regular commercial flights.

Mainly Afrikaner-led governments imposed the race-based apartheid system that denied South Africa's black majority political and economic rights until it was voted out in the first all-race election in 1994.

Trump essentially halted refugee arrivals after taking office in January, but has made an exception for the Afrikaners despite Pretoria's insistence that they do not face persecution.

The United States is reportedly applying for visas for around 30 people from a Christian NGO based in Kenya to come to South Africa to fast-track the processing of Afrikaner applications for resettlement.

"There is no obligation, no duty for the South African government to assist the US government with this refugee programme," Lamola said.

