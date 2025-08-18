US Special Envoy Tom Barrack has urged Israel to fulfil its obligations under a ceasefire deal with Lebanon, warning that continued delays risk undermining fragile progress toward stability.

“I think the Lebanese government has done their part. They’ve taken the first step. Now what we need is Israel to comply with that equal handshake,” Barrack said in Beirut on Monday after meeting Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

The truce, reached in November after a devastating war between Israel and Hezbollah, required Lebanon to begin disarming the group and restricted weapons possession to state forces.

In return, Israel was obliged to fully withdraw its troops from southern Lebanon. While Beirut has initiated the disarmament process, Israel continues to maintain military occupation at five border outposts it deems strategic, despite an extended deadline that passed in February.

The roadmap

Barrack, who also serves as US Ambassador to Türkiye, was joined in his talks by Deputy Middle East Envoy Morgan Ortagus and other US officials, according to a statement from Lebanon’s presidency.

His trip marks his fourth visit to Lebanon since June, part of Washington’s push to solidify the ceasefire and advance a broader roadmap for stability.