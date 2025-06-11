CLIMATE
1 min read
Dozens dead in eastern South Africa flooding: authorities
South Africa has been lashed by heavy rain and snow since the weekend, in a severe winter cold front which disrupted transport and power networks.
Dozens dead in eastern South Africa flooding: authorities
People make their way through drenched lanes in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, South Africa, July 11, 2024. / AP
8 hours ago

The death toll from flooding in eastern parts of South Africa has risen 49, including children on a school bus that was swept away, a provincial governor said.

"As of now, the stats have escalated to 49" deaths, Eastern Cape premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane told reporters on Wednesday, citing police figures.

At least eight bodies have been recovered after a school bus was swept away by floods near Mthatha in South Africa's Eastern Cape province, officials said on Wednesday.

RelatedTRT Global - More snow, flood warnings as severe weather lashes South Africa

South Africa has been lashed by heavy rain and snow since the weekend, in a severe winter cold front which disrupted transport and power networks.

"It is indeed a sad thing and the search is still going on," Eastern Cape community safety official Xolile Nqatha told television station Newzroom Afrika.

Three children were rescued from the bus, President Cyril Ramaphosa's office said.

"President Ramaphosa offers his deep condolences to the bereaved families, affected communities and Eastern Cape residents at large," a statement said.

Flooding has become more common and severe in South Africa as the impacts of climate change are felt.

A storm on the East Coast in April 2022 killed about 400 people and left thousands homeless.

RelatedTRT Global - South Africa holds funerals for 30 unclaimed gold miners' bodies
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Art as resistance: New documentary by KADEM amplifies voices of Palestinian women
Why is an 11th-century Turkic warrior-saint in crosshairs of Indian right-wing?
Trump sends more National Guard troops to Los Angeles
Over 2,700 children in Gaza suffering from acute malnutrition: UN
UK bans Israeli far-right ministers over inciting violence in Gaza
Ukraine receives bodies of its soldiers from Russia under Istanbul deal
Anti-Muslim attacks surge 70% in Berlin, report shows
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye to export 48 indigenous KAAN fighter jets to Indonesia
US probes Musk's foreign visitors
'Went too far': Musk regrets some of his Trump criticisms
Did China really ‘ban’ rare-earth exports?
By Saad Hasan
Europe’s 'strategic blindness' toward Türkiye harming itself, says senior official
Russia recognises Karabakh as Azerbaijani territory
Israel's Ben-Gvir storms Al-Aqsa mosque a day after facing sanctions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us