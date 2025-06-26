For years, heavily armed criminal gangs locally known as "bandits" have been intensifying attacks in rural areas northwest and central Nigeria with little state presence, killing thousands and conducting kidnappings for ransom.

Although bandits have no ideological agenda and are motivated by financial gains, their increasing alliance with militants from the northeast has been a source of concern for authorities and security analysts.

“Members of Zamfara Civilian Protection Guard (CPG), a state-backed militia, stormed the stronghold of Bello Turji, a notorious "bandit" kingpin,” said Ahmad Manga, security adviser to the state governor of Zamfara.

The CPG were supported by Nigeria's secret police (DSS) and militia members invited by the state government from northeastern Borno, where they are also assisting the military in fighting armed groups.

"The coalition took the fight to Turji's stronghold in Shinkafi district, where he lost more than 100 fighters in the battle," Manga said, adding that the attack was led by Bashari Maniya, a former bandit who is now assisting the government, which was aimed at getting Turji, dead or alive.

A security source confirmed the incident, saying Turji had learned about the plans in advance and invited fighters from other bandit camps to fight off the attack.

"It will be hard to give an exact number, but the toll is quite huge on the bandits’ side,” the source said.

Bandit violence in Nigeria has evolved from clashes between Fulani herders and farmers over resources in the impoverished country into a broader conflict fueled by arms trafficking.

Increasing cooperation between the criminal gangs in the northwest and militants in the northeast has seen attacks get worse.

Turji, 31, dumped herding for cattle rustling and kidnapping for ransom in 2011 in his native Shinkafi town, terrorising communities in Zamfara and neighbouring Sokoto state.

The kingpin had made several peace agreements with Zamfara state authorities, only to renege later.