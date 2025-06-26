POLITICS
2 min read
Security volunteers kill scores of Nigerian 'bandits'
Members of Zamfara Civilian Protection Guard (CPG) in northwest Nigeria killed more than 100 gang members in a gun battle earlier this week, a local official says.
Security volunteers kill scores of Nigerian 'bandits'
The Nigerian Navy announces the arrest of 76 vessels over oil theft in two years / Reuters
7 hours ago

For years, heavily armed criminal gangs locally known as "bandits" have been intensifying attacks in rural areas northwest and central Nigeria with little state presence, killing thousands and conducting kidnappings for ransom.

Although bandits have no ideological agenda and are motivated by financial gains, their increasing alliance with militants from the northeast has been a source of concern for authorities and security analysts.

RelatedTRT Global - Gunmen kill 17 soldiers in attacks on army bases in northern Nigeria

“Members of Zamfara Civilian Protection Guard (CPG), a state-backed militia, stormed the stronghold of Bello Turji, a notorious "bandit" kingpin,” said Ahmad Manga, security adviser to the state governor of Zamfara.

The CPG were supported by Nigeria's secret police (DSS) and militia members invited by the state government from northeastern Borno, where they are also assisting the military in fighting armed groups.

"The coalition took the fight to Turji's stronghold in Shinkafi district, where he lost more than 100 fighters in the battle," Manga said, adding that the attack was led by Bashari Maniya, a former bandit who is now assisting the government, which was aimed at getting Turji, dead or alive.

A security source confirmed the incident, saying Turji had learned about the plans in advance and invited fighters from other bandit camps to fight off the attack.

"It will be hard to give an exact number, but the toll is quite huge on the bandits’ side,” the source said.

Bandit violence in Nigeria has evolved from clashes between Fulani herders and farmers over resources in the impoverished country into a broader conflict fueled by arms trafficking.

Increasing cooperation between the criminal gangs in the northwest and militants in the northeast has seen attacks get worse.

Turji, 31, dumped herding for cattle rustling and kidnapping for ransom in 2011 in his native Shinkafi town, terrorising communities in Zamfara and neighbouring Sokoto state.

The kingpin had made several peace agreements with Zamfara state authorities, only to renege later.

Explore
Indian drone maker raises $100m as New Delhi eyes increased reliance on UAVs
Here's what happened in previous Japan-US tariff talks
Iran reopens airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Global illicit drug market booms: UN
From shortage to surplus: India pours record rice crop into ethanol
What is a climate visa and why are Tuvalu residents desperate to get it
Nepal startup deploys drones to remove trash from Mount Everest
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China hosts Russian and Iranian defence ministers amid rising global tensions
Israeli military, illegal Zionist settlers kill four Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Trump open to Iran talks post-truce, claims US strikes set back Tehran's nuclear plans by 'decade'
JD Vance meme: Why a Norwegian tourist says the US sent him packing
Over 200 illegal Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque under police protection
Zelenskyy seeks to buy US air defence systems in NATO talks with Trump
Kenya protests turn deadly with at least 16 killed, 400 injured
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us