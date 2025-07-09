Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalin held a high-level meeting on Tuesday with Iraqi officials in Baghdad to discuss efforts to strengthen border security and enhance joint counter-terrorism initiatives.

Kalin first met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, followed by talks with President Abdul Latif Rashid.

Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein also attended the meeting, according to security sources.

As part of his visit, Kalin held discussions with Defence Minister Thabit Abbasi, National Intelligence Service Chief Hamid al-Shatri, Sovereignty Alliance leader Khamis al-Khanjar, and Speaker of the Council of Representatives Mahmoud al-Mashhadani.

During the meetings, both sides discussed joint steps towards achieving a “terror-free Türkiye” through coordinated efforts to secure borders and eliminate terrorist threats.

The Baghdad side reiterated its full support for Ankara at all levels.

Talks also focused on opportunities to boost regional peace and stability, along with the overall state of bilateral relations.

Tensions between Iran and Israel were on the agenda, with both sides assessing recent developments in the ceasefire process.

Later, Kalin separately met with Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITC) President M. Seman Agaoglu and senior ITC officials to review the security situation in Turkmen-populated areas, looking forward to receiving updates on preparations for the upcoming elections.

