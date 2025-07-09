TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Tensions between Iran and Israel were on the agenda, with both sides assessing recent developments in the ceasefire process.
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
MIT chief Ibrahim Kalin meets Iraqi officials in Baghdad. / AA
July 9, 2025

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalin held a high-level meeting on Tuesday with Iraqi officials in Baghdad to discuss efforts to strengthen border security and enhance joint counter-terrorism initiatives.

Kalin first met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, followed by talks with President Abdul Latif Rashid.

Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein also attended the meeting, according to security sources.

As part of his visit, Kalin held discussions with Defence Minister Thabit Abbasi, National Intelligence Service Chief Hamid al-Shatri, Sovereignty Alliance leader Khamis al-Khanjar, and Speaker of the Council of Representatives Mahmoud al-Mashhadani.

During the meetings, both sides discussed joint steps towards achieving a “terror-free Türkiye” through coordinated efforts to secure borders and eliminate terrorist threats.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye advances in its quest for 'terror-free' future — Erdogan

The Baghdad side reiterated its full support for Ankara at all levels.

Talks also focused on opportunities to boost regional peace and stability, along with the overall state of bilateral relations.

Tensions between Iran and Israel were on the agenda, with both sides assessing recent developments in the ceasefire process.

Later, Kalin separately met with Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITC) President M. Seman Agaoglu and senior ITC officials to review the security situation in Turkmen-populated areas, looking forward to receiving updates on preparations for the upcoming elections.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye is leading global efforts in humanitarian, peace diplomacy — President Erdogan


SOURCE:AA
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us