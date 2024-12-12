WORLD
2 min read
Trump taps election denier Kari Lake to head Voice of America
Lake, a former television news anchor, is a hard-line conservative who ran in 2022 as the Republican candidate for governor of the southwestern state of Arizona and for US Senate in 2024, losing both times
Trump taps election denier Kari Lake to head Voice of America
kari lake / TRT World
December 12, 2024

Donald Trump, the President-elect of the United States, has appointed Kari Lake as the new director of Voice of America (VOA), a prominent state-funded international media organisation.

VOA has a significant global presence, providing news and programming in various languages, including Somali, Dari, and French, thereby reaching audiences across Africa, Asia, and Europe. Although it operates with US funding, VOA is widely recognized for its commitment to independent journalism, delivering both global and domestic news to international audiences.

Despite its reputation for impartiality, the outlet faced criticism during Trump's previous administration due to perceived political interference in its operations.

Kari Lake, known for her tenure as a television news anchor, aligns with the hard-line conservative values and was the Republican candidate for governor of Arizona in 2022 and for a US Senate seat in 2024, both of which she lost.

Her refusal to acknowledge the outcomes of her past electoral defeats, as well as Trump's loss to Joe Biden, has further solidified her controversial stance.

As Trump prepares to take office in January, his staffing choices reflect a circle of close allies.

In a statement on his Truth Social platform, Trump expressed enthusiasm about Lake's appointment, indicating his intent to shape the direction of the VOA under her leadership.

Past controversies linked to Trump's first term, especially with Michael Pack, head of the US Agency for Global Media overseeing VOA, included moves to dismantle protections designed to shield editorial operations from political influence, raising alarms about the potential for renewed bias within the organization.

The scrutiny even extended to a VOA White House reporter investigated for alleged anti-Trump sentiments.

Explore
Turkish, Ukrainian foreign ministers discuss efforts for truce between Moscow, Kiev
Turkish, Ukrainian foreign ministers discuss efforts for truce between Moscow, Kiev
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us