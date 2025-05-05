INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
2 min read
Ukraine's Zelenskyy secures Czech pledge for more ammo, pilot training on Prague visit
PM Petr Fiala announces expanded training for Ukrainian pilots, while President Petr Pavel commits to supplying 1.8M rounds in addition to .5M rounds already delivered.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy secures Czech pledge for more ammo, pilot training on Prague visit
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hold a joint press conference, in Prague, Czech Republic, May 5, 2025. / Reuters
May 5, 2025

The Czech Republic will expand training for Ukrainian pilots and maintain a programme to deliver artillery ammunition to Ukraine, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said, after hosting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy was in Prague as part of stepped-up efforts to rally European partners, while the US administration pushes for a ceasefire in the more than three-year-old war.

The Czechs have been strong backers of Kiev, spearheading a drive to source shells for Ukraine using financing from allies, which delivered around 1.5 million rounds last year.

Fiala said on Monday that half a million shells had already been delivered since the start of 2025. Zelenskyy and Czech President Petr Pavel said on Sunday that 1.8 million rounds could come this year.

Can the West ensure security guarantees Ukraine is seeking?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demands that the West should defend its territorial integrity by making it a NATO member, but the Trump administration has other ideas.

🔗

In a news conference with Zelenskyy, Fiala said a well-armed Ukraine was the best security guarantee in Europe. He said the Czech Republic would expand training of Ukrainian pilots, including for F-16 jets, without giving details.

While the Czech Republic does not own F-16s, it has supplied helicopter simulators to Ukraine. Zelenskyy supported the efforts for a Ukrainian-Czech F-16 training school. "We are ready to implement this project as soon as possible," he said.

Zelenskyy said on Sunday at the start of his Prague visit that a ceasefire with Russia was possible at any moment.

He has called on allies to apply greater pressure on Russia, and has said he and US President Donald Trump have agreed that a 30-day ceasefire was the correct first step towards ending the war.

Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us