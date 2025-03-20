WORLD
2 min read
Somalia eliminates over 80 Al Shabab terrorists in air strikes
The National Intelligence and Security Agency says the coordinated attack with the Air Force came after it received a notification that the terror group was trying to disrupt security in Sabiid and Canoole areas.
Somalia eliminates over 80 Al Shabab terrorists in air strikes
The terrorist group has stepped up attacks since Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared an "all-out war" on it after his reelection in 2022. / Reuters
March 20, 2025

The Somali Air Force, in coordination with the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), has killed 82 Al Shabab terrorists in air strikes in the country's Lower Shabelle region, the agency announced.

NISA said on Friday that six air strikes were carried out in the Sabiid and Canoole areas of Lower Shabelle, which also seriously wounded 19 terrorists.

"These operations to neutralise the terrorists came after the National Intelligence and Security Agency received information about a group of Khawarij who tried to disrupt security in the Sabiid and Canoole areas," NISA said in the statement.

Khawarij is a term the Somali government uses to describe Al Shabab.

The intelligence agency also informed civilians to "stay away from the Khawarij hideouts, which are the targets of the National Army."

TRT Global - Al Shabab targets Somali president's convoy in Mogadishu attack

TRT Global - The incident marks the first direct attempt on Mohamud’s life since 2014.

🔗

'All out war'

The operation comes after the terror group launched predawn attacks on Somali troops based in the village of Sabiid, located on the outskirts of the strategic agricultural town of Afgoye.

Afgoye is located 30 kilometres southwest of the capital Mogadishu.

Somalia has been plagued by insecurity for years, with the main threats emanating from the Al Shabab and Daesh terrorist groups.

Since 2007, Al Shabab has been fighting the Somali government and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) — now the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) — a multidimensional mission authorised by the African Union and mandated by the UN Security Council.

The terrorist group has stepped up attacks since Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud declared an "all-out war" on it after his reelection in 2022.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us