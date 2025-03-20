The Somali Air Force, in coordination with the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), has killed 82 Al Shabab terrorists in air strikes in the country's Lower Shabelle region, the agency announced.

NISA said on Friday that six air strikes were carried out in the Sabiid and Canoole areas of Lower Shabelle, which also seriously wounded 19 terrorists.

"These operations to neutralise the terrorists came after the National Intelligence and Security Agency received information about a group of Khawarij who tried to disrupt security in the Sabiid and Canoole areas," NISA said in the statement.

Khawarij is a term the Somali government uses to describe Al Shabab.

The intelligence agency also informed civilians to "stay away from the Khawarij hideouts, which are the targets of the National Army."

'All out war'

The operation comes after the terror group launched predawn attacks on Somali troops based in the village of Sabiid, located on the outskirts of the strategic agricultural town of Afgoye.

Afgoye is located 30 kilometres southwest of the capital Mogadishu.

Somalia has been plagued by insecurity for years, with the main threats emanating from the Al Shabab and Daesh terrorist groups.

Since 2007, Al Shabab has been fighting the Somali government and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) — now the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) — a multidimensional mission authorised by the African Union and mandated by the UN Security Council.

The terrorist group has stepped up attacks since Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud declared an "all-out war" on it after his reelection in 2022.