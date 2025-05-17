WORLD
1 min read
Arab League demands urgent aid delivery to Gaza, condemns Israeli attacks on Syria
The 34th Arab League Summit began in Baghdad, with Israel’s war on Gaza dominating talks besides other regional issues.
Arab League demands urgent aid delivery to Gaza, condemns Israeli attacks on Syria
Arab leaders attend the 34th Arab League Summit in Baghdad, Iraq, May 17, 2025. / Reuters
May 17, 2025

The 34th Arab League Summit has called for the “urgent and unhindered” delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and condemned Israel's ongoing attacks in Syria.

"We urge the international community, especially influential nations, to fulfil their moral and legal responsibilities by exerting pressure to end the bloodshed and to ensure the unhindered delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to all affected areas in Gaza," the summit's final statement on Saturday read.

The Arab leaders further condemned “the ongoing Israeli attacks on Syrian territory, violations of its sovereignty, and attempts to undermine and destroy its national capabilities. We call upon the international community and the UN Security Council to apply pressure to halt these attacks and to respect the sovereignty of nations.”​​​​​​​

The 34th Arab League Summit began in Baghdad, with Israel’s war on Gaza dominating the talks, besides other regional issues. It is Iraq's fourth summit and first since 2012.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nuclear talks with US 'unlikely to succeed': Iran's Khamenei
Nuclear talks with US 'unlikely to succeed': Iran's Khamenei
Gaza children's suffering 'utterly intolerable': UK's Starmer
Gaza children's suffering 'utterly intolerable': UK's Starmer
Women’s jobs face higher AI risk than men’s, UN report finds
Women’s jobs face higher AI risk than men’s, UN report finds
Israeli blockade leaves Palestinians in Gaza starving: UN
Israeli blockade leaves Palestinians in Gaza starving: UN
WHO adopts pandemic treaty to tackle future health crises
WHO adopts pandemic treaty to tackle future health crises
Hungary approves bill to quit International Criminal Court
Hungary approves bill to quit International Criminal Court
China and Australia cut rates to ease economic pressure
China and Australia cut rates to ease economic pressure
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
India arrests 11 citizens accused of spying for Pakistan
India arrests 11 citizens accused of spying for Pakistan
Kim Jong-un may face war crime charges for aiding Russia in Ukraine: ex-ICC president
Kim Jong-un may face war crime charges for aiding Russia in Ukraine: ex-ICC president
Pakistan's dogfight with India puts Chinese weapons to test
Pakistan's dogfight with India puts Chinese weapons to test
Africa’s first security summit opens with calls for regional leadership
Africa’s first security summit opens with calls for regional leadership
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
China to quicken dam build in Pakistan after India halts water treaty
China to quicken dam build in Pakistan after India halts water treaty
Taiwan urges peace talks with China while reinforcing military
Taiwan urges peace talks with China while reinforcing military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us