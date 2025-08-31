The terrorist organisation YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK, detained dozens of members of Arab tribes aligned with the Damascus government in overnight raids in Syria's northeastern Al Hasakah province, accusing them of links to Daesh.

According to local sources, PKK/YPG militants launched simultaneous raids late Saturday on the Guweiran, Aziziye, Nashwa, Hashman, and Zuhur neighbourhoods in Al Hasakah during the night.

During the raids, the militants abducted more than 50 Arab tribespeople, including women, accusing them of being affiliated with Daesh, and also looted homes and assaulted residents.

Condemnation from Hasakah activists

Hasakah-based academics, activists, and media representatives issued a statement condemning the abductions of Arab tribespeople by the PKK/YPG.

The statement called for the immediate release of those detained. It described the incidents as a clear “human rights violation,” warning that the practices of the PKK/YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) pose a serious threat to social peace.