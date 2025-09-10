WORLD
1 min read
UAE bans Israel from defence conference following Qatar strike: Israeli media
There has been no official announcement from the UAE regarding the ban.
UAE bans Israel from defence conference following Qatar strike: Israeli media
UAE bars Israel from defence conference after Qatar strike: Israeli media / AP
September 10, 2025

The United Arab Emirates has barred Israeli defence firms from participating in a defence conference set to be held in Dubai next month, Israeli media said on Wednesday.

According to the Yedioth Ahronoth daily, Israel’s Defence Ministry was notified that companies would not be permitted to attend the event, with the decision also communicated directly to industry executives.

While official explanations cited security concerns, senior Israeli officials claimed the move was in response to Tuesday’s Israeli strike targeting Hamas leadership in the Qatari capital, Doha.

There has been no official announcement from the UAE regarding the reported ban.

Recommended

On Tuesday, Israel carried out its first-ever strike on Qatari territory, targeting the residences of Hamas political leaders in Doha while the Gulf state was hosting indirect ceasefire talks mediated together with Egypt and the US.

Qatar condemned the attack as a “cowardly act” and a blatant violation of international law, warning it would not tolerate Israel’s “reckless behaviour.”

Hamas later confirmed that its political leadership survived the Israeli air strike that had killed five group members.

RelatedTRT World - UAE leader in Doha: Israeli strike on Qatar poses threat to regional security
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Hamas calls US 'accomplice' in Israel's Qatar attack as funerals held in Doha
US mourns Charlie Kirk on 9/11 attacks anniversary as shooter remains at large
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh
Fidan, Tajani hold talks in Rome to boost Türkiye–Italy ties
US threatens action against foreigners 'praising or making light' of Charlie Kirk's killing
Netanyahu vows 'no Palestinian state' as he approves illegal West Bank settlement plan
UNSC condemns attack on Doha but avoids naming Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UAE president's Gulf visit aims for regional coordination following Israeli attack on Doha: aide
Israel's terrorist attack on truce negotiators in Qatar won't change Gaza ceasefire demands: Hamas
Israeli attack on Qatar should be a 'wake-up call' for region: Turkish parliament speaker
European Parliament backs Gaza resolution, eyes suspension of Israel support
Ireland to skip Eurovision 2026 over Israel's participation; Slovenia, Spain to follow
US officials on the hunt for Kirk's shooter
Qatar holds funeral for victims of Israel's Doha attack
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us