Trump says the nuclear submarines have been repositioned and arrived "where they need to be" after a war of words with Russia's former president Medvedev, adding that there will be sanctions if Moscow doesn't end the war in Ukraine.
Trump says two US nuclear submarines arrived 'where they need to be' after Medvedev remarks
Trump also said his special envoy Steve Witkoff will visit Russia next week, ahead of the US sanctions deadline. / AP
August 4, 2025

Two US nuclear submarines have arrived at "where they need to be," President Donald Trump said, after directing them to be deployed following remarks by Russia's former leader Dmitry Medvedev.

"They are in the region, yeah, where they have to be," Trump told reporters on Sunday before returning from his golf resort in New Jersey when asked about the location of the submarines.

Trump said earlier that he directed the deployment of two US nuclear submarines to "the appropriate regions" amid an escalating war of words with Medvedev.

Medvedev lashed out last Monday at Trump, warning that the US president's escalating pressure on the Kremlin about the war in Ukraine risks triggering a broader conflict — not just between Russia and Ukraine but between Russia and the US.

It came after Trump threatened Russia with sanctions and secondary tariffs if it did not end the war in Ukraine in "about 10 or 12 days," much earlier than a previous 50-day deadline he set in July.

Moscow 'good at avoiding sanctions'

Trump also told reporters that Russia could avoid sanctions if it agreed to a "deal where people stop getting killed."

"There'll be sanctions, but they seem to be pretty good at avoiding sanctions," Trump told reporters.

"A tremendous number of Russian soldiers are being killed and, likewise, Ukraine — a lower number, but still, thousands and thousands of people…It's a lot of people being killed in that ridiculous war," he said.

Trump reiterated his desire to secure an end to the war in Ukraine.

"We stopped a lot of countries from war…we're going to get that one (Russia-Ukraine) stopped too."

Trump also said his special envoy Steve Witkoff will visit Russia next week, ahead of the US sanctions deadline.

Witkoff would visit, "I think next week, Wednesday or Thursday," Trump said.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
