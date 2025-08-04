Two US nuclear submarines have arrived at "where they need to be," President Donald Trump said, after directing them to be deployed following remarks by Russia's former leader Dmitry Medvedev.

"They are in the region, yeah, where they have to be," Trump told reporters on Sunday before returning from his golf resort in New Jersey when asked about the location of the submarines.

Trump said earlier that he directed the deployment of two US nuclear submarines to "the appropriate regions" amid an escalating war of words with Medvedev.

Medvedev lashed out last Monday at Trump, warning that the US president's escalating pressure on the Kremlin about the war in Ukraine risks triggering a broader conflict — not just between Russia and Ukraine but between Russia and the US.

It came after Trump threatened Russia with sanctions and secondary tariffs if it did not end the war in Ukraine in "about 10 or 12 days," much earlier than a previous 50-day deadline he set in July.

Moscow 'good at avoiding sanctions'