WORLD
1 min read
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Moscow says it will continue dialogue to fix its "broken relationship" with Washington.
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says Trump has come to an understanding that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine would not be easy to resolve. / Reuters
July 9, 2025

The Kremlin, asked on Wednesday about US President Donald Trump's criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that Moscow was "calm" regarding the criticism, and that it would continue to try to fix a "broken" US-Russia relationship.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: "We are quite calm about this."

"We expect to continue our dialogue with Washington and our line on repairing the rather broken bilateral relations," he added.

Trump said on Tuesday he had approved sending US defensive weapons to Ukraine and was considering additional sanctions on Moscow, underscoring his frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump pledged as a presidential candidate to end the war within a day but has not been able to follow through on that promise and efforts by his administration to broker peace have come up short.

Peskov said that Trump had come to an understanding that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine would not be easy to resolve.

He said: "We also heard a very important statement by Trump that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict turned out to be much more difficult than he thought from the very beginning."

RelatedTRT Global - Russia launched 'largest ever aerial attack' on Ukraine: Kiev
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us