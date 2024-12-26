Israel’s attacks on Gaza are leading to a rise in Islamophobia across Europe, according to a new report.

The “European Islamophobia Report 2023,” which examined anti-Muslim sentiment in 28 European countries, revealed that Israel’s current attacks on Gaza have led to a notable increase in Islamophobia in Western Europe.

The report, edited by Enes Bayrakli from the Turkish-German University in Istanbul and Farid Hafez from William & Mary University in the US, was presented during an online news conference on Saturday.

The report highlighted several key issues and was supported by various institutions and organisations in the US and Europe.

It included the recognition of International Day Against Islamophobia in European countries, the rise in anti-Muslim sentiment following Israel’s genocide in Gaza and the spread of disinformation about Muslims in the mainstream media and on social media.

Institutional racism

The report noted that in France, President Emmanuel Macron’s pro-Israel statements following Hamas's operation in October 2023 have exacerbated institutional racism against Muslims.

Kawtar Najib, who authored the France section of the report, pointed out that the government’s ban on headscarves in schools has led to significant concern for Muslim students and their families.

The move has been viewed as a sign of the institutionalisation of anti-Muslim sentiment in France.

Najib also referenced the police killing of Nahel Merzouk, 17, in June 2023, and the subsequent lack of an immediate arrest of the officer involved, which fueled protests and fears for the Muslim community.

In Switzerland, researcher Nadia Lahdili found that increasing anti-immigrant sentiment has directly contributed to rising Islamophobia.

There were 1,058 Islamophobic incidents reported in 2023, including 876 involving racial discrimination and 62 instances of anti-Muslim attacks.

Lahdili noted that Muslim women, particularly those wearing headscarves, face significant discrimination in the workplace, where they are often blocked from career advancement.

The report also discussed the political exploitation of Islamic dress by politicians during election campaigns, which has contributed to increasing institutional Islamophobia.

Closure of mosques

Hikmet Karcic from Sarajevo University highlighted the rise of radical anti-Muslim rhetoric in Bosnia and Herzegovina, particularly by Serbian nationalists.

It has led to tensions that mirror the situation in France and Switzerland, with hostile language used to weaken the multicultural fabric of Sarajevo.

The report noted that the closure of several mosques and the construction of hotels on land intended for mosques are part of efforts to erase the country’s cultural heritage and foster anti-Muslim sentiment.

Farid Hafez drew attention to Austria, where the United Arab Emirates has been implicated in funding anti-Muslim groups.

Anti-Muslim rhetoric surged after the outbreak of Israel’s attacks on Gaza, and schools in Austria held workshops against radicalisation, which, in some cases, propagated Islamophobic sentiments.

The report also highlighted how protests against the Gaza violence were suppressed by police, with Austria voting against a UN General Assembly resolution that urged a ceasefire.

It underscored a worrying rise in anti-Muslim sentiment across Europe, fueled by political rhetoric and social media.

As Islamophobia becomes more entrenched, the report urged more effective measures to combat discrimination and protect Muslim communities across the continent.