Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Tuesday dubbed US President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 25 percent tariff on Japan as "truly regrettable," vowing to do "everything" to protect the country's industries and jobs, local media reported.

Speaking at a government meeting, Ishiba said that bilateral talks will continue toward a mutually beneficial deal, according to the Tokyo-based Kyodo news agency.

On Monday, Trump announced that Washington would impose a 25 percent tariff on goods from Japan, South Korea, and Malaysia starting from August 1.

He signed an executive order that extends the date on which reciprocal tariffs will take effect to August 1.

The Japanese prime minister added his government will prioritise bilateral negotiations.

Malaysia to continue engaging US

Malaysia, meanwhile, said it will continue engaging the US in pursuit of a "fair and balanced" trade agreement following Washington’s decision to impose a 25 percent tariff on Malaysian goods.

The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry said it values the longstanding economic partnership with the US and believes that open and fair trade supports growth and jobs in both countries, local English daily Malay Mail reported.

"These efforts are still ongoing and reflect Malaysia’s willingness to reach a fair and sustainable outcome for both parties,” the ministry said.

Kuala Lumpur also cautioned that unilateral actions could disrupt business operations, supply chains and investment flows.

Malaysia said it would take “all necessary steps” to protect local businesses, workers and consumers from the new measures.

South Korea to speed up tariff negotiations

South Korea on Tuesday said it will speed up tariff negotiations with the US to strike a "mutually beneficial" deal.

"The government views the US administration has suspended the imposition of reciprocal tariffs, including 25 percent duties for South Korea, until August 1, and we will work to accelerate negotiations with the US to swiftly resolve trade uncertainties," the Trade, Industry and Energy Ministry said in a statement.

"We will pursue domestic institutional improvements and regulatory reforms to address US trade deficits with Korea, while promoting a bilateral manufacturing renaissance partnership to advance our key industries," it added.

In the same vein, South Korea's National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac told US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Seoul hopes to hold a summit between Trump and President Lee Jae Myung at "an early date," to "advance a mutually beneficial outcome in all pending issues," the presidential office said in a statement.

During a meeting in Washington, Wi emphasised the need to advance tariff negotiations in a way that strengthens the bilateral alliance and expressed hope for continued cooperation between the two sides, the presidential office said.

Rubio, in return, shared the consensus and expressed hope that the two countries would remain in close communication to reach a trade agreement until the actual imposition of tariffs on August 1.

Bangladesh-US negotiations

Bangladesh will have another round of talks with the US after imposition of a 35 percent tariff on Bangladeshi goods from August 1.

Bangladesh Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashiruddin along with National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman is in Washington, leading the country's trade talks with the US, an official statement said Tuesday.