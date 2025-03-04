The Trump administration has published a list of 443 federal properties it says it could close or sell, including the FBI headquarters and the main Department of Justice building, after deeming them "not core to government operations."

The list published on Tuesday by the General Services Administration included some of the country's most recognisable buildings and spans nearly every state, with properties ranging from courthouses to office buildings and parking garages.

In Washington, DC, it includes the J. Edgar Hoover Building, which serves as FBI headquarters, the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice Building, the Old Post Office building, where President Donald Trump once ran a hotel, and the American Red Cross headquarters.

"Selling ensures that taxpayer dollars are no longer spent on vacant or underutilised federal spaces," GSA said.

The potential sell-off appears to be part of Trump's effort to slash the size of the federal government, led by tech billionaire Elon Musk. The downsizing drive has already led to 100,000 workers taking buyouts or being fired.

Musk's Department of Government Efficiency has claimed that it has saved $105 billion so far, in part by cancelling leases on government properties.

Budget experts have cast doubt on the reliability of DOGE's data.

'No hope' to update properties

The GSA said in a statement it could "no longer hope" to secure the money to bring the properties up to date and said a sale could potentially save more than $430 million in annual operating costs.

It was not clear how many of the buildings on GSA's list will eventually be put up for sale, or what sort of price they might bring.

The list includes the headquarters for several major government agencies, including the Veterans Administration, the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Energy, the Department of Labor, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the Federal Aviation Administration.

GSA's own headquarters were also on the list.

The list includes skyscrapers in Chicago, Atlanta and Cleveland, as well as several Internal Revenue Service hubs that process tax returns.

The IRS said in an internal memo last week that it would sell those buildings starting in June, after the April tax filing season is complete.