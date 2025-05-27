Yaqeen Hammad shared hope in Gaza, then came the bombs and silenced her
WAR ON GAZA
Yaqeen was killed on Friday night after Israeli forces shelled the al-Baraka in central Gaza. / Facebook
May 27, 2025

In the heart of Gaza, where the echoes of war often drown out the laughter of children, 11-year-old Yaqeen Hammad had emerged as a symbol of resilience and hope. 

But her life was tragically cut short by an Israeli air strike in Deir al-Balah on May 24.

Known as Gaza's youngest influencer, Yaqeen's social media presence was more than just a digital footprint; it was a lifeline for many. She had amassed over 106K followers on Instagram.

Through her posts, she offered practical survival tips for families navigating life under siege, such as cooking without gas and finding clean water sources. Her content was infused with a sense of purpose—to bring a semblance of normalcy and joy to children whose lives had been upended by war.

Yaqeen was killed on Friday night after Israeli forces shelled the al-Baraka in central Gaza. 

Her death comes amid one of the deadliest weekends of the war, with intensified strikes claiming over 80 lives, many of them children.

Collaborating with her older brother, Mohamed, and the Ouena collective — a Gaza-based non-profit organisation, Yaqeen distributed food, toys, and clothing to displaced families.

Her efforts were not just acts of charity but powerful statements of solidarity and humanity in the face of adversity.

As word of Yaqeen’s death spread, sorrow rippled across social media. Journalists, aid workers, and followers from around the world shared messages mourning not just a child, but a symbol of courage in Gaza.

Gaza-based photojournalist Mahmoud Bassam reflected on X: “Her body may be gone, but her impact remains a beacon of hope for humanity.”

Another writer paid tribute to Yaqeen’s humanitarian work.

Yaqeen's death is a stark reminder of the countless young lives taken by Israel as it intensifies air strikes despite discussions underway about a potential ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. 

Israel has killed nearly 54,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, so far in the blockaded enclave.

It practically displaced all of the population, while also reducing most of besieged Gaza to ruins.

Tel Aviv also blocked food, water, medicine and other desperately needed humanitarian aid from entering, leaving Palestinians to starve to death.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against civilians in the enclave.

