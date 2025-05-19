The Syrian army reclaimed two military posts from the PKK/YPG terrorist group, which briefly gained control before being forced to flee following a gunfight near the Tishrin Dam on the Euphrates River in Syria.

A Syrian army source told Syrian TV on Monday that Syrian units stationed near the Tishrin Dam were attacked overnight as the terrorist group known as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Syria attempted to breach their positions.

According to the source, the PKK/YPG terror group briefly seized two military outposts before the Syrian army launched a counter-operation to reclaim them.

Following intense clashes with militants, the Syrian army sent reinforcements to the area, and they subsequently got back the posts, the source said.

Following the fall of former President Bashar Assad’s regime in December 2024, the southern areas of Deir ez-Zor province came under the control of the new administration’s forces, while the northern regions remain under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on December 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.