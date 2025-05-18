At least 11 people were killed and 20 others wounded after a suicide bomber blew himself up outside a military camp in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, an official said.

The attack on Sunday, at the Somali army’s Damaanyo barracks in Hodan district, targeted army recruits who were lining up outside the building.

A security official in the nearby Warta Nabada district, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Anadolu that two civilians and recruits were among those killed in the bombing.

He said the wounded were moved to hospitals.

The Al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group Al Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack.

Al Shabab has been fighting the Somali government for more than 16 years and frequently targets government officials and military personnel.