WORLD
1 min read
Deadly suicide bombing hits military facility in Somalia
The terrorist group Al Shabab has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Deadly suicide bombing hits military facility in Somalia
Al Shabab has been fighting the Somali government for more than 16 years and frequently targets government officials and military personnel. / Reuters
May 18, 2025

At least 11 people were killed and 20 others wounded after a suicide bomber blew himself up outside a military camp in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, an official said.

The attack on Sunday, at the Somali army’s Damaanyo barracks in Hodan district, targeted army recruits who were lining up outside the building.

A security official in the nearby Warta Nabada district, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Anadolu that two civilians and recruits were among those killed in the bombing.

He said the wounded were moved to hospitals.

The Al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group Al Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack.

Al Shabab has been fighting the Somali government for more than 16 years and frequently targets government officials and military personnel.

TRT Global - Somalia eliminates over 80 Al Shabab terrorists in air strikes

The National Intelligence and Security Agency says the coordinated attack with the Air Force came after it received a notification that the terror group was trying to disrupt security in Sabiid and Canoole areas.

🔗

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nuclear talks with US 'unlikely to succeed': Iran's Khamenei
Nuclear talks with US 'unlikely to succeed': Iran's Khamenei
Gaza children's suffering 'utterly intolerable': UK's Starmer
Gaza children's suffering 'utterly intolerable': UK's Starmer
Women’s jobs face higher AI risk than men’s, UN report finds
Women’s jobs face higher AI risk than men’s, UN report finds
Israeli blockade leaves Palestinians in Gaza starving: UN
Israeli blockade leaves Palestinians in Gaza starving: UN
WHO adopts pandemic treaty to tackle future health crises
WHO adopts pandemic treaty to tackle future health crises
Hungary approves bill to quit International Criminal Court
Hungary approves bill to quit International Criminal Court
China and Australia cut rates to ease economic pressure
China and Australia cut rates to ease economic pressure
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
India arrests 11 citizens accused of spying for Pakistan
India arrests 11 citizens accused of spying for Pakistan
Kim Jong-un may face war crime charges for aiding Russia in Ukraine: ex-ICC president
Kim Jong-un may face war crime charges for aiding Russia in Ukraine: ex-ICC president
Pakistan's dogfight with India puts Chinese weapons to test
Pakistan's dogfight with India puts Chinese weapons to test
Africa’s first security summit opens with calls for regional leadership
Africa’s first security summit opens with calls for regional leadership
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
China to quicken dam build in Pakistan after India halts water treaty
China to quicken dam build in Pakistan after India halts water treaty
Taiwan urges peace talks with China while reinforcing military
Taiwan urges peace talks with China while reinforcing military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us