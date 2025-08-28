In a quiet village at the foothills of the Himalayas in Kulgam, a southern district in India-administered Kashmir, the air still carries the echo of a prolonged gunfight .

Along the narrow road that cuts through the crowded neighbourhoods stands a multi-storey house belonging to Abdul Bari, once a professor of geography and women’s studies, now held under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA).

On the first floor, his family sits in silence, unable to understand why a man known locally for his activism against corruption and sexual exploitation has been taken away. They ask what crime he has committed and whether exposing scandals has now become punishable.

“We don’t know why he has been booked under the PSA. He exposed sex scandals, land mafia gangs, and worked for public welfare. We want to know what crime he has committed, he is being punished,” said one of the family members, requesting anonymity.

PSA or Public Safety Act has long been a defining feature of Kashmir’s legal landscape.

It allows detention without trial for up to two years on grounds of public order or security.

Introduced in 1978 to curb timber smuggling, the law was weaponised during Kashmir’s 1990s insurgency against the New Delhi rule. It has since been used against civilians, political dissidents, and, more recently, academics and activists.

“It (PSA) has become an instrument of arbitrary repression,” says advocate Umair Ronga, whose father was also detained under the PSA last year. Ronga argues that the law’s application in Kashmir has steadily hollowed out the principles of constitutional democracy and the rule of law.

Lawyers, activists and journalists, individuals who form the conscience of a democratic society, are being systematically intimidated and silenced through unjust detentions. This sustained misuse is occurring in stark defiance of judicial oversight, according to Ronga.

“PSA was primarily against identified militant suspects, and has been notoriously applied against Kashmiri civilians,” says Vertika Mani, Human Rights Lawyer and Secretary of the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL).

"During our recent visit to Kashmir, we observed that the misuse of the PSA has become a critical inflection point in this ongoing pattern of repression,” she tells TRT World.

Post the attack in Pahalgam on April 22, dozens of individuals have been booked under PSA in different parts of India-administered Kashmir and twenty-three were booked in the summer capital in Srinagar alone.

‘Lawless law’

To Amnesty International and even the Supreme Court of India, PSA remains a “lawless law”.

To many Kashmiris, it is a reminder that legality in the valley often serves as cover for arbitrary repression. Journalists, activists, lawyers and ordinary citizens have been detained under its provisions.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, whose grandfather, Sheikh Abdullah, introduced the law, was detained for six months under the same law when the Modi government stripped the region of its limited autonomy in August 2019.

During his election campaign, months before his 2019 detention, Abdullah had pledged to revoke PSA if returned to power.

Journalists such as Sajad Gul, Majid Hydari, were detained, and then released on bail. Academics like Bari, and members of the civil society, Irfan Mehraj and Khurram Parvez, remain jailed without bail.

Amnesty International has tracked the rising number of petitions against such detentions.

Between 2014 and 2019, 272 habeas corpus petitions were filed in the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir. After 2019, the figure rose to 2,080, most of them in Srinagar, where cases now take an average of nearly eleven months to be heard.

The Amnesty report also reveals that nearly 37 per cent of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) cases all over India were registered in Kashmir. Under UAPA, bail is denied for months at a time.