WORLD
2 min read
US signals global suspension of foreign student visa processing will be brief
State Department says new social media screening rules will be issued "sooner than later", urging foreign students to keep checking for visa appointment slots.
US signals global suspension of foreign student visa processing will be brief
The State Department says new social media screening rules will be issued "sooner than later", urging students to keep checking for visa appointment slots. / Reuters
16 hours ago

The US State Department has indicated that a global suspension of visa processing for international students would be brief, as it increases scrutiny of applicants' social media activity.

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce on Thursday encouraged prospective students to seek visa appointments and said: "I would not be recommending that if this was going to be weeks or months."

"I can tell you that it's something that would happen perhaps sooner rather than later," she told reporters.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday ordered embassies and consulates to pause scheduling appointments for student visas pending new guidelines on checking applicants' social media posts.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has directed consular sections to pause scheduling appointments for F, M, and J visa categories while a review of current screening processes is underway.

TRT Global - Rubio says US will begin revoking visas for Chinese students

Secretary of State says students linked to the Communist Party or sensitive fields will be targeted.

🔗

New guidance on social media vetting

It is one of a series of moves by President Donald Trump's administration targeting education, which has rescinded thousands of visas, sought to ban Harvard University from accepting any international students, and pledged to aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students.

Rubio has revoked visas for many students who led demonstrations critical of Israel's genocide in Gaza, invoking an obscure law that permits the removal of individuals deemed to oppose US foreign policy interests.

In his cable to diplomatic missions earlier this week, Rubio said new guidance on social media vetting would be issued in the "coming days".

Bruce said that prospective students should start checking online for when appointments become available.

"Right now there might be some delay, and what I'm told to encourage people to do is to regularly check to see when those spaces open," she said.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
US-Russia war of words: Just bluster or real threat?
US-Russia war of words: Just bluster or real threat?
By Zeynep Conkar
Steve Witkoff's Gaza truce plan allows Israel to resume genocide after 60 days
Steve Witkoff's Gaza truce plan allows Israel to resume genocide after 60 days
Ben & Jerry's says Israel is carrying out genocide in Gaza
Ben & Jerry's says Israel is carrying out genocide in Gaza
Nearly 7,000 UN jobs at risk with proposed 20% budget cut — internal memo
Nearly 7,000 UN jobs at risk with proposed 20% budget cut — internal memo
US signals global suspension of foreign student visa processing will be brief
US signals global suspension of foreign student visa processing will be brief
US court restores major portions of Trump tariffs in temporary ruling
US court restores major portions of Trump tariffs in temporary ruling
Russia awaits Kiev’s nod for Istanbul peace talks
Russia awaits Kiev’s nod for Istanbul peace talks
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Italy offers to treat injured Palestinian boy who lost 9 siblings in Israeli strike
Italy offers to treat injured Palestinian boy who lost 9 siblings in Israeli strike
Trump’s threatened ban on foreign students casts shadow over Harvard graduation ceremony
Trump’s threatened ban on foreign students casts shadow over Harvard graduation ceremony
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Erdogan sends off Türkiye’s first floating gas production platform to Black Sea
Erdogan sends off Türkiye’s first floating gas production platform to Black Sea
Saudi Arabia uses AI to enhance Hajj pilgrim services
Saudi Arabia uses AI to enhance Hajj pilgrim services
Thailand, Cambodia agree to remove troops from disputed border area
Thailand, Cambodia agree to remove troops from disputed border area
On Istanbul conquest anniversary, Erdogan says Türkiye ‘redefining modern warfare’
On Istanbul conquest anniversary, Erdogan says Türkiye ‘redefining modern warfare’
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us