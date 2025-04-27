Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned that just as Daesh was removed from the system in Syria, the PKK terrorist organisation will also eventually be removed. He explained that the PKK could leave voluntarily, through peace and reconciliation, or in some other way.

Fidan made these remarks during a joint press conference in Doha on Sunday with the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani.

Recalling that Türkiye does not accept any attempts that target Syria’s territorial integrity or undermine its sovereignty, Fidan emphasised that no initiative allowing the carrying of weapons outside the central authority in Syria would be accepted either.

Fidan stated that Ankara wants to see an environment in which the constitution and governance to be prepared in Syria would provide equal opportunities for all groups in the country, and noted that positive steps have already been taken in this regard.

Addressing the difficult situation in the country, Fidan said that discussions with Qatar and other regional countries had focused on what could be done in areas such as development, economy, and sanctions.

Fidan reiterated that Türkiye will continue to stand against groups that seek to exploit the situation in Syria to achieve their goals, especially those that seek to harm Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"We are waiting for the agreement signed between the YPG and the Syrian government in recent months to be implemented. Our sensitivity on this issue is clear," said Fidan. He also called on the PKK terrorist organisation to respond positively to the calls, lay down its arms, and stop obstructing the return to normalcy in the region.

Fidan emphasised that the region has been struggling with war, turmoil, occupation, bloodshed, and tears for years, and that in modern times, there is a need to break free from these challenges and build a prosperous, secure, respectful, and free system.

Türkiye, Qatar strengthen alliance with new cooperation deals in Ankara President Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held productive talks in Ankara, resulting in the signing of multiple agreements to deepen bilateral ties. 🔗

Humanitarian tragedy in Gaza

Highlighting that the first item on the agenda of the meetings, as usual, was Gaza due to the “burden of the humanitarian tragedy," Fidan said: "While Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinians, it is also killing international law and humanity's conscience. Humanitarian aid has not been sent to Gaza for nearly two months. The humanitarian tragedy is unfolding right before the eyes of the entire global public."

Fidan said that the Palestinian side has shown its readiness for a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire, and emphasised that at this point it is essential to pressure Israel into peace.

"The international community must take responsibility at this juncture. I would like to thank Qatar for its efforts in this regard," he added. "We will continue our efforts for the peaceful, secure, and prosperous coexistence of the Palestinian and Israeli peoples based on a two-state solution. We will, God willing, continue to support Palestine's just cause with all our strength,” he said.

TRT Global - Qatar refutes false claims of paying to disrupt Israel-Hamas negotiations Doha says it "remains committed to its humanitarian and diplomatic role as a mediator between the relevant parties to end this devastating war and is working closely with Egypt." 🔗

Türkiye’s constructive role

Fidan said Türkiye continues to hold talks with Hamas through various institutions, stressing efforts to play a constructive role to complement the work by Qatar and Egypt.

"While we are engaged in diplomatic efforts to prevent the ongoing genocide and humanitarian tragedy on the international stage, we are also continuing our work on what can be done to implement a ceasefire," he said.

Fidan stressed the importance of US efforts and President Donald Trump's approach in pressuring Israel, as its expansionism poses long-term risks. He said Hamas is ready for permanent solutions, and Israel should adopt a stance that recognises the Palestinian state.

He reminded that Türkiye and Qatar have stated this from the outset, emphasising that if the efforts are genuine and the parties act in good faith, this could be the last crisis. Türkiye and Qatar have shared similar approaches to regional conflicts, particularly on developments in Palestine and Syria.

Both governments have called for an end to Israel’s attacks on Gaza and continue to work together through bilateral channels and multilateral groups such as the Gaza Contact Group.

Fidan last visited Qatar in early February, while Sheikh Mohammed, who is also the Gulf country's foreign minister, traveled to Türkiye earlier this month to attend a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)–Gaza Contact Group, hosted by Fidan in the southern Turkish city of Antalya.

TRT Global - Turkish FM Fidan meets Hamas delegation to discuss ceasefire in Gaza Ankara urges stronger international response to Israel’s blockade of Gaza and reaffirms support for Palestinian reconciliation in high-level talks with Hamas leadership. 🔗

Meeting with Hamas Shura Council

Fidan also met Muhammad Ismail Darwish, head of Hamas Shura Council and his delegation, in Doha, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Diplomatic sources said the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the latest developments in ceasefire negotiations were discussed.

The Hamas side said they continue to make efforts for a permanent ceasefire. The humanitarian disaster caused by Israel's two-month blockade of aid to Gaza was also addressed with an emphasis on the need for an urgent solution.

Fidan said Türkiye's efforts on international platforms and at the bilateral level to establish peace in the enclave continue.