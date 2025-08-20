In January, families from northern Gaza — among the areas most devastated by months of Israeli bombardment — were allowed to return to their neighbourhoods for the first time.



In places like Beit Lahia, Beit Hanoun, and Gaza City, people picked their way through crushed concrete and twisted metal.



Homes, reduced to rubble, the UN has stated 92 percent have been destroyed. Water and electricity networks are shattered, and schools and clinics are no longer functioning.



Yet, despite the carnage, thousands returned to their homes. The ruins, at least, were theirs.



“It felt like returning from exile,” one resident said at the time. “Even from death itself.” Mothers searched the debris for photographs and clothing, and children traced paths through collapsed alleys they knew by heart. For a brief moment, the return was its own form of survival.



But this fragile reprieve lasted just six months.



On August 7, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a significant escalation in Israel's military objectives. After a meeting of Israel's State Security Cabinet, Netanyahu declared that Israel would establish “ full security control ” over Gaza City, a plan that included displacing its population to designated “humanitarian zones” in the south.



The announcement, swiftly condemned by the UN and human rights groups, was seen by many Palestinians as the prelude to mass expulsion.

For those who had only just returned to their shattered homes in the north, the declaration was another blow — a reminder that their presence in Gaza City remained precarious, and that displacement might return at any moment.

Five displacements, one destroyed home



Mohammad Awad, 38, lives in Tal el-Hawa in northern Gaza. His home and neighbourhood were destroyed in the January attacks, part of Israel’s military destruction of northern Gaza, which left tens of thousands homeless.

Rebuilding has been impossible: water, electricity, and medical services remain largely cut off, and humanitarian aid is severely restricted.



Awad sits in the single remaining room amid the rubble of his family home. He has been displaced five times across the enclave. When he speaks, his words break like new debris.

"Every time we were displaced, I said to myself: this is the last time. But displacement here is like a chronic illness - it comes back just when you think you're cured."

He no longer knows how to prepare for another flight. There is no fuel, no vehicles, not even the strength to carry what little he has left: a few blankets, a few pillows, and the lives of his children, who are now more afraid to walk than to fly.

When asked if he will leave Gaza this time, he pauses for a long time before answering: "Leaving Gaza would be a betrayal of my father, who is buried here. But staying is also a threat to my children. Which should I choose? To be honest, I haven't decided yet.”

The nights give him no rest. Will he again flee on foot? How will he carry his family? How can he convince his children that the South is not another grave?

Awad’s fear is grounded in real danger.



Israel’s threatened transfer of nearly 900,000 people from northern Gaza to the south would push families into areas like Rafah and Khan Younis, already devastated in earlier offensives.



With infrastructure in ruins, aid agencies warn of unbearable overcrowding, collapsing sanitation, and worsening food shortages that have left tens of thousands malnourished.

For him, the threat is not a passing news story - it is a wound in the mind. "They want us to get used to the idea that displacement is normal. But nothing is normal. Every time we are uprooted, something is broken that never heals."



As Awad grapples with the impossible choice between staying and fleeing, other Palestinians face similar dilemmas, each compounded by past loss and the ongoing threat of further destruction.

A land destroyed



Amina Al-Hawajri, 32, is a mother of five living in Darag, northern Gaza. She stayed behind during previous displacements to bear witness to the destruction of her neighbourhood, which has suffered intense Israeli bombardment. The surrounding areas, including Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun, saw tens of thousands displaced, with buildings flattened.

When asked why she stayed, she replies sharply: "Because expulsion is another death. I chose one death."

Now, after the statements of Netanyahu and his ministers, she finds herself surrounded by the same questions. Should she leave, and if so, where?

"All of Gaza is destroyed," she says. "More than seventy percent of the buildings are gone. The streets are obliterated and ruined. What's left to destroy? There is nothing left but the Palestinian human being, and they want to uproot us every moment."

Al-Hawajri sees no logic in the expulsion. Her children sleep amid shattered glass and memories of explosions, but she insists they will stay.