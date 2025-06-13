WORLD
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
The attack comes hours after Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei vowed to exact a "heavy blow" in response to what he called Israel's declaration of war.
Iranian army launches a retaliatory attack, firing hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel. / AA
June 13, 2025

Iran has launched hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel in a dramatic escalation of hostilities, with Iranian media reporting direct hits in Tel Aviv, and fires breaking out near key military sites, including the Defence Ministry headquarters, according to Israeli media.

The unprecedented assault late on Friday, confirmed by Iran's state media and its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), marks Tehran's most direct military attack on Israeli soil to date.

Iran's official Press TV said the "first wave" of missile strikes made "direct impact" in Tel Aviv, while Israeli Channel 13 confirmed that multiple interceptions failed, allowing several projectiles to hit targets across the country.

An AFP journalist on the ground in Tel Aviv described thick plumes of smoke rising above the city's skyline as explosions echoed through the night. Fires were reported near major government and security installations, and emergency crews scrambled to contain the damage.

The IRGC issued a statement saying it had "carried out attacks against dozens of targets in Israel", while a senior Iranian official told Reuters: "Nowhere in Israel will be safe, our revenge will be painful."

The Israeli military acknowledged that the explosions heard across the country were the result of both successful interceptions and missile impacts. No immediate details on casualties or the full extent of damage were available.

The attack comes hours after Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei vowed to exact a "heavy blow" in response to what he called Israel's declaration of war.

"Israel started this war. We will inflict painful revenge," Khamenei said in a pre-recorded address.

The strike follows a wave of Israeli attacks on Iranian soil since early Friday, targeting what Tel Aviv described as strategic and nuclear-linked infrastructure.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
