When Thailand and Cambodia clashed along their disputed border last week, analysts were quick to trace the tensions back to the colonial legacy of Western powers, chiefly the French and British, who once dominated the region.

Just weeks earlier, in May, neighbouring India and Pakistan had a six-day conflict over the contested region of Jammu and Kashmir. That too is a legacy of colonialism: both countries were once part of British India, and their borders were shaped by imperial cartographers.

The Radcliff Line , named after a British lawyer Cyril Radcliff, split the subcontinent in two fractious neighbours who have gone to war four times over the disputed territory in seven decades.

Just like in Asia, colonial fingerprints are found across much of the modern world map.

From the Americas to Africa and the Middle East, many borders were drawn not by the inhabitants of the land, but by distant powers, France, Britain, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, interested less in ethnic or cultural cohesion than in imperial convenience.

The arbitrary nature of African borders alongside the turbulent Middle Eastern borders also owes its existence thanks to the British, French, Dutch, Italian and Spanish colonialist projects from Morocco to Iraq, Kuwait, Eritrea and South Africa.

Among other Western colonialist powers, the British and French, the two permanent members of the UN Security Council, played a more significant role in drawing international borders.

The British and French divided the Ottoman Empire's Middle Eastern territories according to their secret Sykes-Picot agreement in 1915 during WWI.

“Anglo-French carving of colonial space is a significant geographical legacy: nearly 40 percent of the entire length of today's international boundaries were traced by Britain and France,” wrote William F S Miles, an American academic in his critical book, Scars of Partition: Postcolonial Legacies in French and British Borderlands.

Miles was unavailable for comment, currently travelling through the West Indies, one of the regions covered in his book. He did, however, indicate that he will contribute a chapter to an upcoming encyclopaedia of borderlands, which will address the Thailand–Cambodia dispute.

As the recent Thai-Cambodian skirmishes highlight, many borders were drawn with scant regard for local populations, let alone their social, economic, or cultural landscapes. Ancient sites like the Preah Vihear temple were bisected or disputed, leaving border zones in a near-permanent state of tension.

“International borders carry significant colonial baggage, particularly in regions like Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas. The modern political map of the world is largely a legacy of European colonialism, and these borders continue to influence conflicts, identities, and governance structures today,” Abdinor Dahir, a Somalian political analyst, tells TRT World.

Parcelling Southeast Asia

Colonial demarcations have left deep scars across Southeast Asia.

The Thailand–Cambodia clash is “a vivid reminder of how these inherited demarcations continue to cause friction,” says Sophal Ear, associate professor at the Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University.

“Many of the borders in this region were drawn by colonial powers, particularly the French and British, without local input, often relying on outdated or inconsistent maps and failing to reflect the realities of geography, ethnicity, or local governance,” he tells TRT World.

The dispute over the Preah Vihear temple stems from early 20th-century French colonial maps, says Ear. While the International Court of Justice awarded the temple to Cambodia in 1962, the surrounding land remains contested, he adds.

Colonial-era borderlines between Thailand and Cambodia have long been the main source of tensions between Thailand and Cambodia.

“This ambiguity is not unique. Colonial border-making often ignored functional boundaries used by local communities for centuries, creating overlapping claims and latent tensions that can erupt when political conditions deteriorate,” he says.

The effects go beyond geography. “Western colonialist designs institutionalised asymmetries in legal and military power,” Ear says.

He adds that Thailand, which avoided colonisation, tends to view its historical role in the region through a sovereignty-guarding lens, while Cambodia, emerging from decades of conflict and external domination, often interprets Thai actions as neo-imperial overreach.